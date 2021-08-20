2.5 Geeks: Intel Arch Day 2021 Highlights, Radeon RX 6600 XT And A Special Guest!
In this latest episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks, we're live with special guest David Kanter, to chat about the many disclosures Intel Corporation made at Architecture Day 2021 and AMD's recent Radeon RX 6600 XT launch. We also quickly recap some of this week's other big news regarding mobile devices like the ASUS Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders and the Google Pixel 5a...
Show Notes:
04:42 - AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: AMD RDNA 2 For Mainstream Gamers
11:11 - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Hands-On
11:28 - Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Review
11:42 - Google Pixel 5a Review
13:10 - Intel Architecture Day 2021 Disclosures
16:13 - High-Level Take-Aways On Alder Lake
18:57 - Efficient Core Details And Discussion
24:25 - Performance Core Details and Discussion
31:21 - Alder Lake Fabric Topology Details
33:55 - Average Performance Gain Expectations
48:59 - Intel Thread Director Discussion
50:10 - Xe-Core, Intel Arc and Alchemist GPU
55:12 - Intel XeSS Discussion. Competition For DLSS?
59:39 - Ponte Vecchio Details And Discussion
1:02:22 - Sapphire Rapids Next-Gen Xeon Scalable Discussion