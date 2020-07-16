CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, July 16, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: AMD Threadripper Pro, Death Stranding, Kingston DC SSD, TCL Giveaway Winners!

threadripper pro feature

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Geeks Podcast, Marco, Chris and Dave will be announcing our TCL 10 Pro Giveaway winners! We'll also be discussing AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper Pro beast chips, Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 workstation that's powered by those chips, our review of the cool new Death Stranding PC game, a big, fast new line of NVMe SSDs from Kingston and new giveaways going on now and to be announced!


Show Notes:
03:51 - AMD Unveils Ryzen Threadripper Pro Processors To Battle Intel Xeon W
11:01 - Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Launches With AMD's New Threadripper Pro 64-Core Workstation CPUs
15:59 - Kingston DC1000M SSD Review: Big, Fast NVMe Storage
22:46 - Death Stranding PC Review: Transcending Gameplay To Art
31:05 - HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Beat The Heat Giveaway Winners!
35:06 - HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD

Tags:  AMD, Lenovo, Kingston, winners, death stranding, tcl 10 pro, threadripper pro
Via:  HotHardware On YouTube -- LIKE & SUBSCRIBE
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms