2.5 Geeks: AMD Threadripper Pro, Death Stranding, Kingston DC SSD, TCL Giveaway Winners!
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Geeks Podcast, Marco, Chris and Dave will be announcing our TCL 10 Pro Giveaway winners! We'll also be discussing AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper Pro beast chips, Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 workstation that's powered by those chips, our review of the cool new Death Stranding PC game, a big, fast new line of NVMe SSDs from Kingston and new giveaways going on now and to be announced!
Show Notes:
03:51 - AMD Unveils Ryzen Threadripper Pro Processors To Battle Intel Xeon W
11:01 - Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Launches With AMD's New Threadripper Pro 64-Core Workstation CPUs
15:59 - Kingston DC1000M SSD Review: Big, Fast NVMe Storage
22:46 - Death Stranding PC Review: Transcending Gameplay To Art
31:05 - HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Beat The Heat Giveaway Winners!
35:06 - HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD