HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD
We’re back with another HOT summer giveaway on tap for you all, courtesy of our friends at Asetek and AMD! Up for grabs this time around are a pair of Ryzen 3000 X / XT series processors and a killer Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Specifically, we’ve got an 8-core / 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800XT, a 6-core / 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 X, and a custom Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- First Prize: AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Second Prize: Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Third Prize: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are 19 easy ways to enter!
The giveaway will run through Wednesday, July 22, 2020 @ 4PM ET, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the three lucky winners! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!
A special thanks to Asetek and AMD for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with some great new gear. Good Luck everyone!
** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S., Canada, EU and UK residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **