CATEGORIES
home News
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, July 09, 2020, 04:05 PM EDT

HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD

ryzen 3000xt cpus

We’re back with another HOT summer giveaway on tap for you all, courtesy of our friends at Asetek and AMD! Up for grabs this time around are a pair of Ryzen 3000 X / XT series processors and a killer Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Specifically, we’ve got an 8-core / 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800XT, a 6-core / 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 X, and a custom Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT.
sapphite pulse 5700xt straight
  • First Prize: AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • Second Prize: Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • Third Prize: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are 19 easy ways to enter!

HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD

The giveaway will run through Wednesday, July 22, 2020 @ 4PM ET, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the three lucky winners! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!

A special thanks to Asetek and AMD for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with some great new gear. Good Luck everyone!

** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S., Canada, EU and UK residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
sapphite pulse 5700xt angle

Tags:  giveaway, AMD, Radeon, ASETEK, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen
Via:  HotHardware, Asetek, And AMD
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms