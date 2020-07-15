HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Beat The Heat Giveaway Winners!
TCL, who graciously offered up 5 (five units) of their top-end TCL 10 Pro Android smartphones (our full review), packing multiple cameras – including a 64MP main shooter -- 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, all wrapped up in a slim, sleek attractive design.
The TCL 10 Pro’s main features and specifications are broken down in the table below...
Well, we finally had a chance to let Gleam do its thing, sort though the thousands of entries, and pick the winners. So, without further delay...
reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prize shipped out and on their way!
If you didn't win anything this time around, don't sweat it. We currently have a Ryzen + Radeon giveaway running and have some really cool stuff on tap as well!
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
The TCL 10 Pro’s main features and specifications are broken down in the table below...
|
|Processing Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Display
|6.47" FHD+ AMOLED, 2340x1080 resolution, 60Hz, HDR 10
|Memory
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|64MP f/1.79 Main - 16MP f/2.4 123º Ultra-Wide, 5MP f/2.2 Macro, 2MP f/1.8 Low Light
|Front-Facing Cameras
|24MP f/2.0
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4500 mAh
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|177 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, LTE, FM Radio
|Color
|Ember Gray
Well, we finally had a chance to let Gleam do its thing, sort though the thousands of entries, and pick the winners. So, without further delay...
reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prize shipped out and on their way!
If you didn't win anything this time around, don't sweat it. We currently have a Ryzen + Radeon giveaway running and have some really cool stuff on tap as well!
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **