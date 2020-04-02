CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, April 02, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile, Doom Eternal, NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 And More

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Marco, Dave, and Chris will be covering AMD's hot, new Ryzen 4000 Mobile platform in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, id Software's killer and hella-fun Doom Eternal, and NVIDIA's latest DLSS 2.0 release with much better visuals and performance...


Show Notes:
03:02 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile Unleashed
12:54 - AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Series For Laptops: Zen 2 Mobile Unleashed
17:05 - Doom Eternal: Demon Killing Gameplay And GPU Performance Review
19:50 - Doom Eternal Tips And Tricks For Optimizing Your Hell-Raising Gaming Rig
25:51 - Evaluating NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Quality And Performance In Mech 5 And Control


