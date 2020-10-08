CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, October 08, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Alienware m15 R3, Tiger Lake ZenBook, Qualcomm Branded Phones, EKFG Rig And More

On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be talking Tiger Lake retail laptops from ASUS, EK Fluid Gaming's awesome liquid cooled, all-AMD 270 Conquest gaming PC (and we're giving one away!), Alienware's m15 R3 gaming laptop, the potential for Qualcomm-branded Snapdragon gaming phones, MSI scalping RTX 3080/90 cards and more...


Show Notes:
04:20 - Qualcomm To Launch Its Own Premium Snapdragon Branded Phones That Will Raise The Bar
13:23 - MSI Caught Red-Handed Scalping GeForce RTX 3080/90 Cards On eBay At Exorbitant Prices
19:30 - Alienware m15 R3 Review: A Quieter, Powerful Gaming Laptop
26:36 - EK Fluid Gaming 270 Conquest Review: Immaculate PC Gaming
35:18 - ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371 Review: Tiger Lake Bite, OLED Pop

