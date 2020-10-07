MSI Caught Red-Handed Scalping GeForce RTX 3080/90 Cards On eBay At Exorbitant Prices

The scarcity of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 series cards has been a source of consternation for gaming enthusiasts and financial temptation for unscrupulous resellers. And it turns out that at least one of NVIDIA's board partners is up to no good as well. It was recently found that a subsidiary of MSI has been reselling NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series cards at huge markups through online storefronts, including eBay.





Trademarks and Financial Paperwork

Website and IPs

The About Page is titled shop_AboutMSI.aspx in the URL.

The sitemap shows “Sitemap of shop @ MSI”

Their contact address is the exact same as MSI’s

STARLIT PARTNER

901 Canada Court

City of Industry, CA 91748

USA

MSI’s Response

Starlit Partner has been instructed to contact the individual customers who purchased these GPU and offer 2 options - return the product and receive a full refund, or a partial refund of the amount paid over MSI's MSRP.

