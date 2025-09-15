CATEGORIES
Intel Arc A750 GPU Pictured With 16GB VRAM And A Fat 512-Bit Memory Bus

by Zak KillianMonday, September 15, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Japanese Twitter user Komenezumi (@komenezumi1006) purchased something quite curious: a GUNNIR "Intel Arc Sample1 TF 16G Graphics Card." What is it? Well, Windows and the Intel Arc drivers think it's a 16GB version of the Intel Arc A750. Officially, such a product doesn't exist, but it doesn't particularly surprise us that there are test boards out there with 16GB of RAM onboard. What is surprising is the sticker on the back that seems to indicate that Komenezumi's card is in fact equipped with a 512-bit memory bus.

a750 16gb dual 8pins
Oddly, Komenezumi's 16GB Arc A750 has two 8-pin connectors, too. Most A750s only have one.

Now, to be clear, Komenezumi wasn't able to confirm that this is actually the case, and GPU-Z reports that it's 256-bit—although it's not clear to us whether GPU-Z actually checks that or simply reports it based on the GPU type. The Intel Arc A770 has a 256-bit memory bus, though, and it comes with 16GB of RAM; all it requires is the use of commonplace 16-gigabit GDDR6 packages. We think the sticker is mostly likely mistaken, and Komenezumi's card—which does read as having 16GB of local memory in Windows—simply has double-density DRAM.

It's still a fascinating artifact and interesting to think about the impact such a release would have had on the market. The Arc A750 launched on October 14th 2022 at a $289 MSRP, although prices quickly fell due to the somewhat underwhelming launch of Arc Alchemist, and the card hovered around $199 for most of its practical shelf life. Despite being entry-level GPUs, Intel equipped the A750 and A770 with very wide 256-bit memory interfaces, which mean that they are ironically quite well-suited for tasks that are bottlenecked by memory bandwidth, including high-resolution gaming and AI compute workloads.

intel arc a750 16gb task manager
The GPU displays as expected in Task Manager. メモリ = Memory.

However, the 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A750 limited its appeal for AI use, and the 16GB variants of the Arc A770 were often priced above the point of practicality, which is to say that you could usually buy an NVIDIA or AMD card for similar or less money with better gaming performance. The A770 does actually do fairly well in AI benchmarks, as you can see in our MLPerf Client tests, but it has significant architectural inefficiencies that mean the Alchemist GPUs are very power thirsty in any kind of intense workload, whether compute or gaming.

mlperf client results discrete gpus
The Arc A770 keeps pace with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in MLperf.

Komenezumi doesn't explain where he got the unique 16GB Arc A750 card, nor what he plans to do with it, but given that he describes himself as a university student and programmer, it's likely that he could put it to use for a local AI or compute workload. As long as he's not paying for his power bill, it could end up being a pretty decent GPU for that purpose. We have a hard time recommending Alchemist in 2025, but Intel's Battlemage GPUs remain popular, and in fact, the Arc Pro B50 is the top-selling professional GPU at Newegg.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), GPUs, intel arc
