Intel Is Discontinuing Several Arc Alchemist GPUs But There's A Caveat

by Paul LillyFriday, June 13, 2025, 11:51 AM EDT
Intel Arc A750 LE graphics card and packaging (renders) on a black and gray gradient background.
Intel is putting a bunch of Arc Alchemist GPUs on the chopping block, including both desktop and mobile models. The one that stands out the most is the Arc A750, which is also the most recent one to be included in Intel's Product Change Notification (PCN) documentation with an 'End of Life' (EOL) designation. According to the document, the last day to order one is June 27, 2025.

We had high hopes that Intel would shake up the discrete GPU scene and give both AMD and NVIDIA a run for their money. To some extent, Intel has done exactly that in the mainstream and entry-level GPU markets with its Arc Alchemist and Arc Battlemage products. But is this EoL designation for the Arc A750 and a handful of other GPUs a sign that Intel is calling it quits?

The short is 'No, it's not'. A longer answer involves what we these PCN documents entail. Looking at the most recent one as spotted by @momomo_us, a reliable leaker on X, the PCN document points to Intel's own Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card.

Intel's LE models are its equivalent to NVIDIA's Founders Edition and AMD's reference models, which are all first-party designs. So unless Intel says otherwise, the PCN document (856777-00) only applies to the LE variant. In other words, its add-in board (AIB) partners are free to keep churning out Arc A750 models if they wish, beyond the EoL date.

The caveat to the caveat (yo dawg, we heard you like caveats...) is that Intel's Arc GPUs haven't exactly flooded the market, especially in comparison to AMD and NVIDIA models. Case in point, if you go hunting for an Arc A750 graphics card, you won't find a whole bunch of models.

Closeup renders of ASRock's Challenger Arc A750 graphics card and retail box on a gray gradient background.

That said, there are some available, like this ASRock Arc A750 Challenger SE OC for $199.99 at Amazon. Intel's own LE model is much harder to find, unless you want to try your luck with a used variant from a marketplace seller or pay an inflated price for a new one.

Curiously, there's another PCN document for the same Arc A750 GPU, but it also appears to reference the LE variant. Here are the PCNs for Arc that we found (PDF warning for each link)...
Intel recently found itself under new leadership with Lip-Bu Tan taking over as CEO, so it's fair to question what kind of changes are in store and how they will affect Intel's modern entry into discrete graphics. That said, we've not heard anything to suggest that Intel is bowing out, and there aren't any PCNs for Arc Battlemage that we're aware of.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), arc alchemist, arc a750
