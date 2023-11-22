10th Gen iPad Falls To Lowest Price Ever For Black Friday Plus More Great Apple Deals
For those who have an Apple lover on their holiday shopping list, there are more than a few Black Friday deals going on. From iPads to MacBooks to accessories, get a bite of an Apple product to satisfy anyone’s taste buds.
Apple iPad 9th Generation
The Apple iPad 9th gen comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and 64GB of storage. This versatile tablet is powerful and easy to use. It is designed to do all the things many users love to do whether it is playing a game, creating art, learning a new language, or watching a video on YouTube.
The A13 Bionic chip delivers lightning-fast CPU and graphics performance, plus a more powerful Neural Engine than its predecessor. Toss in outstanding battery life and users can create and play all day long.
Apple’s Retina display is well-known for its bright and vivid colors. The 10.2-inch display is a perfect size for carrying around the house or on trips. The 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera captures great selfies, while the 8MP back camera can snap sharp, vivid images and video.
The iPad 10th Gen 64GB version is a cool 22% off for only $349.
Also on sale is the iPad 9th Gen 64GB version that is currently 30% off for a low price of just $229.99.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)Anyone who owns an iPhone can attest to how handy having an Apple Watch can be. Users can easily keep track of fitness goals and keep an eye on heart rate and sleep patterns. The Apple Watch can even detect when the wearer is in a car accident or takes a hard fall and contact emergency services when the wearer is rendered unconscious.
The Apple Watch easily pairs with an iPhone and can share notifications, send a text, or even take/make a call right from the user’s wrist. It can also pair with a MacBook, giving users an easy way to unlock their laptop.
For the environmentally aware, they will be excited to know that the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is carbon neutral when paired with the latest Sport Loop wristband. Watchbands come in a variety of colors, so buyers can rest assured they will be able to find a favorite to pair with the watch.
The Apple Watch SE 40mm with aluminum case is 28% off for a low price of $179.
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop M2Apple’s MacBook is a beloved laptop for many creators and professionals alike. Whether it is used for creating a cinematic video or coming up with a great presentation for work, the MacBook is a powerhouse that can get the job done.
The 15-inch MacBook Air makes room for more of what users love with a roomy Liquid Retina display. Along with the durable 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure, the laptop is surprisingly thin and light.
The MacBook Air comes with a powerful M2 chip, that can get more done faster with its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. This is all coupled with an amazing battery life that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.
Apple’s 2023 M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage and Apple Care+ is currently $290 off for just $1,238.
Another option is the Apple 2020 M1 MacBook Air with a 256GB SSD, which is 25% off for only $749.99.
Here are a few accessories on sale that could make great stocking stuffers:
- Apple’s Magic Trackpad is 15% off for a low price of only $109.99.
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard is 19% off for only $79.99. Apple’s Magic Mouse is 10% off for just $88.99.
- Apple’s 35W USB-C Power Adapter is currently 35% off for only $43.99.
- Apple’s AirTag is 17% off for a low price of just $23.99.