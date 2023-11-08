Apple Exec Claims M3 MacBook Pro's 8GB Of RAM Is Like Having 16GB On Windows PCs







The reality distortion field in full force The reality distortion field in full force

Memory upgrades cost how much??

This wouldn't be such an issue if memory upgrades on Macs were priced in a sensible fashion. The additional $200 that Apple charges to take the base M3 MacBook Pro to 16GB is beyond ridiculous. That makes the system just $200 cheaper than the first M3 Pro option which has 18GB of RAM and a much more capable chip than the M3, though it does seem to struggle against the M2 Pro in early benchmarks.





It seems pretty obvious to us that Apple doesn't want people to customize M3 Macs with those kinds of upcharge prices. On a personal note, as a developer who uses the Mac platform daily, I'm a little embarrassed for Borchers making those claims. 8GB is absolutely not enough just to build and run iOS apps in Xcode's simulator or keep even moderately-sized web apps building smoothly, for example.