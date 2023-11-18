Black Friday Deals On Apple Products Offer Up To 51% Off Beats, MacBooks And More
Black Friday is just around the corner, but Amazon is looking to get into your wallets before any brick-and-mortar store does. As such, the company that has everything from A to Z is activating deals on many of those items, including laptops, tablets, headphones, and earbuds, which we are highlighting here today.
Kicking things off, we have our best laptop deal with Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air Laptop at $749.99 or 25% off the regular price. While this isn’t the latest and greatest from Apple, it is still powered by the M1 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which ought to be more than enough for most use cases. Further, this laptop is ultra-portable in a 13” form factor that only weighs 2.8 lbs and packs 18 hours of battery life.
Up next, we have an Apple accessory pairing with the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139.99 or 17% off the regular price. These would work nicely with the previous laptop or be a great gift for anyone already in the Apple ecosystem this Christmas season. These Airpods feature personalized spatial audio, sweat, and water resistance and can blast tunes for up to 30 hours with the charging case.
If you aren’t an Apple person, though, Beats has your back with the Beats Studio Pro at $169.99 or a whopping 51% off the regular price. These also have personalized spatial audio as well as active noise cancellation for up to 40 hours of battery life, potentially making this a better steal than the Apple AirPods.
Beyond those few options, there are also a handful of other deals in a similar vein that might have you covered if none of these struck your fancy. You can check out the full list of deals we discovered below, and happy deal hunting.
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip - $749.99 (25% off)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip - $1,049 (19% off)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip - $1,449 (9% off)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) - $1,229 (7% off)
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.99 (51% off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro - $149.99 (40% off)
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.95 (33% off)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $139.99 (17% off)