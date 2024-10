Sonos Unveils Arc Ultra Soundbar With New Motion Sound Tech And Double The Bass

As an owner of Sonos products, including the Arc Gen 1 and Sub, they have historically been great products. Sonos has unfortunately had significant issues with its app this year, resulting in product delays and frustrated users. Sonos has even had to slash jobs in light of its woes, with sales going down because of ongoing problems.While I have not personally experienced any serious problems, I can understand the frustration many have had. Sonos has long been a favorite amongst audio enthusiasts for a high-quality, convenient solution for audio throughout the home. If the app, where most of the interaction occurs, is not up to snuff, it can be its Achilles' heel.The Sonos CEO has even apologized for the setbacks, and promised to revamp its technology. Sonos released its Ace headphones earlier in the year, which I have found to be good and integrate nicely with the Gen 1 Arc. While the headphones are more of a niche product, the updated Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 are vital since they are at the core of Sonos products.The Sonos hardware has and continues to be excellent, providing high-quality audio for music, games, and movies. The app has let down its users, so it will be interesting to see how sales of its new flagship soundbar fare in the current mired situation.