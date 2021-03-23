CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, March 23, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT

OnePlus Watch Debuts With 2-Week Battery, Sapphire Glass And Bargain $159 Price Tag

OnePlus is very late to the smartwatch game, but the company is looking to hit its competitors where it matters regarding features and pricing. The new OnePlus Watch looks to be a compelling entry with a 46mm casing and a 1.39-inch circular OLED display (326 ppi). One important thing to mention about the display is that it is covered not with Gorilla Glass but with highly scratch-resistant sapphire glass. 

Although OnePlus isn't disclosing what SoC is inside its new smartwatch, it will come with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Likewise, there's requisite Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support built-in. One thing that you won't find -- at least not with the first generation of the OnePlus Watch -- is cellular connectivity. Given that people will be wearing the OnePlus Watch in various situations, it features IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. 

The OnePlus Watch has a bevy of sensors built-in, including ones that can monitor abnormal heart rates and blood oxygen saturation. Also, the wearable can automatically determine when you start an activity like running or swimming. Speaking of fitness activities, the OnePlus Watch has over 110 workout modes so that you can "get your sweat on." 

As we previously reported, the OnePlus Watch does not run Google's WearOS. Instead, it's using a custom RTOS that wirelessly communicates with your Android smartphone. By using such a lightweight operating system and low-powered hardware, the OnePlus Watch can last up to 14 days per charge, which far surpasses most of its competition like the Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch. Warp Charge technology will give you a week's worth of runtime with just a 20-minute charge. If you're an iOS user enamored with the OnePlus Watch design, the company says that an iOS companion app will be available. Likewise, the smartwatch can be used as a remote with OnePlus TVs, and it can even turn it off if the OnePlus Watch surmises that you've dozed off in bed.

Perhaps the best thing about the OnePlus Watch, however, is its price. OnePlus says that the OnePlus Watch will be available starting April 14th, priced at $159 (available in silver or black). The company will also produce Cobalt Limited Edition, which uses a cobalt alloy that is 2x the strength of stainless steel, but pricing and availability haven't been announced at this time. Tell us what you think of the new OnePlus Watch family in the comments section below.
