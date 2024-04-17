Nothing Phone (2a) Review: All Budget Phones Should Be This Good

Nothing Phone (2a) Review: Cool Design, Solid Specs And Fantastic Value



Nothing Phone (2a) - Starting at $349

Nothing’s Phone (2a) is an affordable mid-range smartphone that punches way above its weight.







Solid performance

Cool design

Beautiful display

Decent cameras

Outstanding battery life

Clean, responsive software No 4k selfie video

Limited US band support

No wireless charging

No charger brick in the box



It’s been almost four years since ex-OnePlus exec Carl Pei launched Nothing, and in that time, the company has shipped three pairs of earbuds, three smartphones, plus a line of affordable products (more earbuds, a smartwatch, and a charger) under its CMF brand. The company’s most recent offering is a new affordable handset – It’s been almost four years since ex-OnePlus exec Carl Pei launched Nothing, and in that time, the company has shipped three pairs of earbuds, three smartphones, plus a line of affordable products (more earbuds, a smartwatch, and a charger) under its CMF brand. The company’s most recent offering is a new affordable handset – Nothing Phone (2a) – which was revealed at MWC 2024, and launched last month.

Nothing Phone (2a) Hardware And Design

Phone (2a)’s materials are more pedestrian, too, with the rear glass and aluminum frame giving way to more affordable plastic. But, fear not – contrary to most other mid-range handsets, Phone (2a)’s plastic frame doesn’t look like cheap imitation metal. Instead, Nothing chose a finely textured finish with precise openings that appear to be machined, just like Nokia did with its polycarbonate clad Lumia phones





We’re big fans of this new design. It gives the Phone (2a) a face reminiscent of the Minion characters. Plus, this handset feels great in hand thanks to slightly rounded off edges where the frame meets the back panel. And while we’d prefer metal and glass, the plastic back on our review unit is still scratch free after a few weeks of use. Speaking of durability, the Phone (2a) offers basic dust and splash resistance (IP 54).





The rest of Phone (2a) is familiar, and follows in Phone (2)’s footsteps. In front, the 6.7-inch AMOLED display has reasonably thin, uniform bezels all around, and a center punch-hole for the 32MP shooter. You’ll find the power/lock key on the right side, and the volume rocker on the left (made of metal). There’s a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, primary mic, and dual nano-SIM tray along the bottom edge, and a secondary mic on top.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specs And Features Processing and 5G Platform MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro

Display 6.7" FHD+ (20:9) AMOLED, 2412x1080 resolution, 120Hz Memory 8/12GB

Storage 128/256GB

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.9 Main OIS, PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 114º Ultra-Wide

Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.2 Video Recording Up to 4k @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5000 mAh, 45W wired charging, no wireless charging

OS Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5

Dimensions 161.7 x 76.3 x 8.6mm Weight 190 grams Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, sub-6GHz 5G

Colors Black, Milk

Nothing Phone (2a) Display Quality

Phone (2a)’s display is almost identical to Phone (2)’s. It’s a perfectly flat, 6.7-inch 10-bit FHD+ (2412 x 1084 pixels, 394ppi, HDR10+) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. This is a beautiful display – the best we’ve seen on a $349 phone yet. Blacks are deep, colors are vibrant, and viewing angles are excellent. Plus, it’s bright enough (1300 nits peak) to read in the California sun.





Nothing Phone (2a) Camera Performance And Image Quality

As we already mentioned, Phone (2a) features a pair of 50MP rear cameras. You’ll find a f/1.9 1.0-micron main shooter (1/1.5-inch Samsung ISOCELL GN9) with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, alongside a f/2.2 0.64-micron 114-degree ultrawide (1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1) without AF. Both combine (bin) four pixels into one to output 12.5MP images. In front, there’s a 32MP f/2.2 0.8-micron selfie camera (1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615).





Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that these specs are very close to the Phone (2)’s, but with a different main sensor, and without autofocus on the ultrawide. Despite these similarities, Phone (2a) delivers mixed results. While daytime images, night photos, videos, portraits, and selfies are generally fine, dynamic range is somewhat limited, and zooming beyond 3-4x magnification results in a significant loss of detail.





Nothing Phone (2a) Ultrawide



Nothing Phone (2a) Main Camera (1x)





Nothing Phone (2a) Main Camera (2x)

Nothing Phone (2a) Main Camera (3x)



Nothing Phone (2a) Main Camera (5x)



On the plus side, Nothing’s latest software update did improve Phone (2a)’s imaging performance. Color balance and exposure are accurate and low-light performance is solid. The automatic night mode (which can be overridden) is pretty effective. Video recorded with Phone (2a) is stabilized and tops out at 4k 30fps / 1080p 60fps with the rear shooters, but maxes out at 1080p 60fps with the selfie camera. Audio is captured in stereo.





Nothing Phone (2a) Ultrawide (auto night mode)



Nothing Phone (2a) Main Camera (auto night mode)



Photo and video modes include portrait, night (auto), expert (manual), panorama, motion photo, slow motion (main, selfie, 1080p 120fps), HDR video (main, 1080p 30fps), action (main, 1080p 30fps), and time lapse (main, selfie, 4k/1080p 30fps). There’s no macro mode, but zooming in with the main shooter and pulling back achieves similar results. Nothing’s fun lenticular filter and Glyph Interface ring light feature carry over from Phone (2).





Nothing Phone (2a) Selfie Camera (portrait mode)



Nothing Phone (2a) Audio, Data, And Call Quality

We used Phone (2a) on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Telus’ sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in San Francisco and Vancouver (Canada), and didn’t experience any problems. Calls sounded loud and clear, and data speeds matched our expectations. Unfortunately, Phone (2a) isn’t compatible with Verizon’s network, so keep that in mind. It also lacks mmWave 5G, which isn’t really surprising considering the price.





Nothing Phone (2a) Performance And Battery Life







3DMark Wild Life Stress Test: Midrange Performance, Excellent Stability 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test: Midrange Performance, Excellent Stability





Nothing Phone (2a) Software And User Experience

As you’d expect, Nothing’s cool dot-matrix branding is still prevalent throughout the UI. But there’s more to this skin than just style. Phone (2a) also delivers some unique functionality. For example, support for Apple’s AirPods (beyond the default Bluetooth functionality) and Nothing’s earbuds is built right into the OS – no additional apps required. Strangely, though, Phone (2)’s clever Tesla integration is missing here.





Nothing Phone (2a) Final Review Verdict

Simply put, Phone (2a) punches way above its weight. While it competes directly with other mid-range handsets abroad, here in the US, it delivers fantastic budget phone value. You get a standout design, beautiful display, decent cameras, solid performance, phenomenal battery life, and a wonderful user experience thanks to clean and responsive software – all for just $349 (hopefully Nothing offers this price on Amazon soon). The Glyph Interface is just the icing on the cake, though of course that's a subjective opinion.





