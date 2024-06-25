Motorola Razr+ And Razr (2024) Hands-On: Big Flip Phone Update, Same Price

Moto's Razr+ And Razr (2024) Deliver Significant Updates For The Same Price

Today in New York City, Motorola announced a pair of new folding flip phones – the $999 Moto Razr+ (2024) and the $699 Moto Razr (2024). Both will be available from the company’s website, select retailers, and select carriers on July 24, with pre-orders starting on July 10. These handsets replace last year’s Moto Razr+ (2023) and Moto Razr (2023) and deliver significant updates for the same price.

In terms of weight and size, the Razr+ (2024) and Razr (2024) are very similar to their predecessors. Both phones have almost identical chassis designs, and share a new, improved hinge that’s easier to open and close. The Razr+ (2024) gets a larger 4-inch cover screen, while the Razr (2024) sheds last year’s postage stamp-sized cover display to inherit the 3.6-inch front panel from the Razr+ (2023)





Moto Razr+ (2024) cover screen



Both handsets are IPX8 water resistant (vs. IP52 last year) and feature 6000 series aluminum frames, Gorilla Glass Victus on their cover displays, and either vegan leather or vegan suede on their backs – depending on color. Speaking of which, the Razr+ (2024) is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink, while the Razr (2024) comes in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange.





Moto Razr (2024) cover screen







Moto Razr+ (2024) partially folded



The Razr+ (2024) comes with WiFi 7 and the Razr (2024) gets WiFi 6E. Power for the Razr+ (2024) is provided by a 4000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W Qi-compatible wireless charging (with 5W reverse wireless charging). The Razr (2024) offers a slightly larger 4200mAh battery that charges at 30W (wired) or 15W (wireless). Unfortunately, there’s no charger included in the box.





Moto Razr (2024) partially folded



We’re not sure that replacing the Razr+ (2023)’s ultrawide with a 2x telephoto is a good idea – especially without OIS. Moto tells us its data shows that the audience for the Razr+ (2024) values portraits images and zooming in more than wide angle shots and zooming out, but frankly, we’re skeptical. Most modern 50MP sensors enable lossless 2x magnification by cropping in-sensor, with minimal loss in quality.





Moto Razr+ (2024) main screen



When it comes to software, these two handsets run Hello UX – Moto’s lightweight skin – on top of Android 14. The cover screen experience gains a few welcome new tricks, including a widgets panel and a pinch gesture to show all panels. Finally, the company plans to roll out a set of generative AI features in the coming months – similar to what Samsung, Apple, and others have unveiled – under the “Moto AI” moniker.





Moto Razr (2024) main screen



The $999 Moto Razr+ (2024) will be available for pre-order on July 10 from T-Mobile, AT&T, Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, and will be available for purchase from these stores on July 24. Pre-orders for the $699 Moto Razr (2024) will start on July 10 at T-Mobile, and sales will start on July 24 at T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, XFinity Mobile, Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy – with more carriers to follow.



