Maingear ML-16 Gaming Laptop Review: Premium, Powerful, Customizable













Maingear spared no expense in the build quality of its ML-16 laptop. It has an aluminum exterior built to ML-STD 810H standards, which Maingear adds certifies its durability against stressful extreme temperatures, dust, humidity, and shock resistance. The laptop has a nice heft to it at a little over 4 lbs, but remains light enough to carry around in a backpack all day. It feels solid in the hand, with little to no flex in the chassis and display area.In its closed position, the silver casing of this machine is accentuated with the black trim that surrounds the display, and the keyboard area inside. The lid has a clean look with only the Maingear logo in the middle.One of the customization options buyers can get with a Maingear laptop, that they won’t find elsewhere, is the ability to have a custom laptop lid. So, whether it is a business logo, image from a favorite game, or one from Maingear’s curated list, it can be placed on the laptop lid at an additional cost.When it comes to ports, the ML-16 has its fair share. On the backside of the laptop is an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 1Gbps LAN Ethernet port.On the left side users will find a MicroSD card reader, (1x) 3.2 USB-A port, and (1x) 3.5mm audio and mic combo jack.On the right side of the laptop is (1x) Thunderbolt 4 port with Power Delivery, (1x) USB-C port with Display Alt Mode, and (1x) USB 3.2 USB-A port. The right side also houses the port for the included power brick to charge the system's 80-Wh battery.