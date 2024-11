Maingear ML-16 Gaming Laptop Review: Premium, Powerful, Customizable

Maingear ML-16 Gaming Laptop: Starting $1,699 (w/ 4060), $1,977 (w/ 4070)

The Maingear ML-16 is a powerful, portable gaming laptop with a super-fast 240Hz display and premium build quality.





Premium Build Quality

Vibrant 16-inch QHD 240Hz Display

No Bloatware

Excellent Customer Service

Laptop Lid Can Be Customized With Custom Graphics

Only One CPU Option Available

No RGB Effects for Backlit Keyboard (Static Only)

No Touch Screen Option







Maingear ML-16 Build Quality & Design





In its closed position, the silver casing of this machine is accentuated with the black trim that surrounds the display, and the keyboard area inside. The lid has a clean look with only the Maingear logo in the middle.



One of the customization options buyers can get with a Maingear laptop, that they won’t find elsewhere, is the ability to have a custom laptop lid. So, whether it is a business logo, image from a favorite game, or one from Maingear’s curated list, it can be placed on the laptop lid at an additional cost.







When it comes to ports, the ML-16 has its fair share. On the backside of the laptop is an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 1Gbps LAN Ethernet port.







On the left side users will find a MicroSD card reader, (1x) 3.2 USB-A port, and (1x) 3.5mm audio and mic combo jack.







On the right side of the laptop is (1x) Thunderbolt 4 port with Power Delivery, (1x) USB-C port with Display Alt Mode, and (1x) USB 3.2 USB-A port. The right side also houses the port for the included power brick to charge the system's 80-Wh battery.

Maingear's Selection Of A QHD+ 240Hz Display









The ML-16's Sweet Mechanical RGB Keyboard









Exploring Intel AI Playground On The Maingear ML-16