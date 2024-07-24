Intel AI Playground Is An AI PC Starter App For Arc GPUs And It's Free





There are a multitide of companies who have expended significant funds in an effort to get PC users excited about AI, but many people still think of AI products as something that is run exclusively in the cloud. Of course, that's completely incorrect; anyone with a reasonably recent discrete GPU can run many AI workloads right on their own PC. Heck, you can even run many of them on your CPU, although they won't be quite as performant.





Top: "AI playground", Dreamshaper v8, Above: "A lush fantasy landscape", Juggernaut XL

The tool is called "AI Playground," and it's a free download from Intel's site. It is, essentially, a simple frontend for the same mishmash of Python and pre-trained models that you might be familiar with from tools like Automatic1111 and ComfyUI. However, if you've never used those frontends, then AI Playground is a very simple and user-friendly introduction to the world of locally-hosted generative AI.





After initial generation, images can be edited in a variety of ways.

You'll have to endure a lengthy download before you can play with the AI.

AI Playground is pretty cool, though. All you have to do is install the application, which will automatically download and configure a Python environment for itself. Then, when you first launch the app and attempt to do a generation, it will prompt you to download the necessary AI models. These models can be quite large—on the order of 7GB or so—so you'll want to do this on a wired connection. However, this is a one-time process. Once you have the checkpoints checked out, you don't have to redownload them.





The generation process hits our Arc A770 GPU pretty hard, so make sure it stays coool.