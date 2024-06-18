Maingear Announces Its New ML-16 Series Of Laptops For Gamers And Creators
Maingear today announced its all-new ML-16 series of gaming laptops. The 16-inch lineup will come with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) processor and a choice between either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU.
Maingear, a popular boutique system builder, has made a name for itself for making some of the best custom built PCs on the market. While the company is better known for its desktop creations, such as its Zero Gaming PC, it is about to unleash a new line of custom laptops to its resume. The company touts the ML-16 series as being built for gamers who demand peak performance and mobility without compromising on either.
All of the ML-16 series of laptops will come equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 mobile processor. This premium mobile 28-watt processor from Intel should be more than enough for handling most of the games out right now. Maingear also remarked that it would be keeping things cool when the action gets hot with a powerful cooling system.
Powering the laptops will be a large 80-Wh battery. This should help keep the lights on for those long gaming sessions. Maingear added the laptops will come equipped with a dedicated turbo mode, which allows users to select between three power modes, ensuring the best performance for the task at hand.
Delivering the visuals will be a 16-inch QHD (2560x1600) 240Hz display. Maingear remarked the display is optimized for both gaming and creative tasks, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and NVIDIA Dynamic Display Switching technology that will alternate between Intel Arc graphics, and the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series mobile GPU.
Typing on the ML-16 laptop will be provided by an RGB mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches. Also included will be a number pad, and a large touchpad. Maingear adds that along with the keyboard, the aluminum external panels will add a “premium feel to the laptop.”
As for connectivity, the ML-16 laptops will have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in. A built-in HD webcam will help users take advantage of logging in via Window Hello, as well as participating in online video calls. In terms of ports, each laptop will come equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port with PD, a USB-C port with Display Alt Mode, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A ports, a LAN port, and HDMI output, microSD card reader, and last but not least a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
Part of choosing to buy a laptop from a company like Maingear is the ability to customize it. Besides being able to choose which GPU they want, consumers can also choose to add up to dual 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSDs, and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory. Potential buyers can also choose to add artwork and designs to their laptop lid.
The new lineup of ML-16 series laptops will start at $1,869, and the first 50 to buy one will be part of a limited launch edition which will include a specially designed lid and wallpaper, and a custom IP67-rated waterproof, lockable hard case at no extra charge. Each ML-16 laptop will come with a standard one-year warranty and access to Maingear’s lifetime support. HotHardware will be getting one of the ML-16 laptops to review soon, so keep a watch for it.