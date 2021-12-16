Huge Swath Of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Laptop CPUs Detailed In Geekbench Listings





Intel's 12th-generation Core processors, codenamed "Alder Lake," have already been out for about a month —at least, if you're an enthusiast or power user. If you're looking for a small-form-factor NUC, laptop, or ultra-mobile PC, you'll have to be content with a last-generation CPU (or perhaps an AMD processor) until Intel releases the rest of its Alder Lake lineup.

A supposed Intel slide detailing mobile CPUs. (Source: HXL on Twitter, click to enlarge)









This chart details the model name, core configuration, and known clock speeds of the Alder Lake laptop CPUs as they're recorded in the Geekbench. Some of the boost clocks aren't known because Geekbench 5 doesn't read them correctly, giving hilarious responses like "28.3 GHz" for "Maximum Frequency." Look carefully at the details of the processors, particularly the core configurations; some of the models may have the same overall number of threads with quite different core configurations.





We also didn't reproduce the Geekbench scores for the parts because for the most part, they don't really make sense; we suspect that either Geekbench isn't playing nice with Alder Lake's hybrid design, or it's down to the pre-release nature of the systems being tested. In any case, the scores are pretty unlikely to be representative of anything.





th.

This information confirms earlier rumors that the top-end mobile CPUs would come with 14 cores, adding up the mix of Golden Cove P-cores and Gracemont E-cores. Where that information seemed to suggest that we'd see the first Alder Lake laptops before the year's end, we find that pretty unlikely at this point—as we did then. We don't have any particular inside knowledge on the point, but all evidence is pointing to a start-of-the-year launch at CES 2022, which begins on January 5