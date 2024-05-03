Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gaming Laptop Review: Performance Trumps All
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H Is A Powerful Gaming Laptop Packed WIth The Latest Platform Tech
|Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H: Starting at $2,699 MSRP.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H is a beast of a machine, well suited to gamers or content creation professionals looking for a portable powerhouse.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H made quick work of just about every benchmark we ran, in both gaming and productivity scenarios, but we're getting a little ahead of ourselves. Let’s take a closer look at the specificaitons and hardware Lenovo has managed to pack into this bad boy, and then we'll get to some numbers...
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H Specifications & FeaturesIntel offers with a 55W TDP. This CPU has 24 cores and supports 32 threads. The cores are comprised of 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. The P-cores can hit a max frequency of 5.8GHz, while the E-cores can reach 4.1 GHz, and they're backed by a healthy 36MB of L3 cache.
Gaming and graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 on our unit, however, anyone looking for a maxed-out system can opt for a model that has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 infeatures 12GB of GDDR6 memory, can reach boost clocks up to 2,280MHz, and has a TGP of up to 175W.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H: Features and Build QualityThe Lenovo Legion Pro 7 has an all anodized black colorway that permeates throughout the design, with only a small, silver tag on the left side of the lid displaying the Lenovo logo. There’s also a Legion logo on the right side of the lid that uses a reflective black to stand out from the matte finish.
In our opinion, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 looks great, but it's also a very sturdy maching. Lenovo uses aluminum throughout the device and it just feels incredibly premium while carrying or using it. The downside to using aluminum with a dark color is that fingerprints will be readily visible anywhere you touch the system. If you’re the type of person who is bothered by this then be ready to carry a microfiber cloth with you.
Another side effect to using lots of aluminum is the weight. While this system is relatively slim considering the powerful hardware it houses, it’s also incredibly dense and weighs in at 5.78 lbs, which is not insignificant. While sub-6lbs is relatively svelt in light of previous-gen, high-end gaming laptops, If you need to carry this system around for extended periods of time you will most certainly start to feel it. However, we still think it's a great option if you seek a powerful mobile system, that's easy to transport from place to place.
The power brick also adds a bit of heft. It’s a substantial piece of gear, and it needs to be to deliver the 330W of power that the Core i9 and RTX 4080 require to run at full tilt.
Of cource, one of the upsides of using a rigid material throughout the machine's construction, is that it makes for a wonderful typing experience. There’s simply no flex on the keyboard deck while using it, and I tend to be a heavier typer. You really get to feel the generous key travel Lenovo offers with this design, making it a joy to type on. Even after long sessions (this entire review was produced on the machine), we found the keyboard experience to be top notch.
Gamers who want plenty of RGB action will also like the per-key RGB lighting Lenovo incorporated into this keyboard. It’s evenly lit and adds a nice pop of color to the monolithic black aesthetic. Of course, you’ll be able to control how bright the RGB gets, the type of RGB effects it can display, or turn it off if you’re taking care of some business. There’s also a nice light bar on the bottom edge of the computer that adds an attractive under glow.
The trackpad also works very well, though one point of contention for some might be its size, which is a bit small for a computer with this large of a form factor. The reason it isn’t as expansive as some others in this class is because the arrow keys are full sized, and just out a bit from the bottom of the keyboard area. That arrow keys limit both the size and placement of the trackpad. This feels like a move designed to make the notebook more attractive to productivity minded users, because gamers will use WASD for movement.
The display in the Lenogo Legion Pro 7 is particuarly nice. It’s a WXGA (2560x1600) IPS panel sporting a 240Hz refresh rate. It didn’t matter if we were running a game or consuming content, everything looked great overall. This display is bright and vibrant under a wide variety of conditions. While IPS panels can't match the contrast and punch of an OLED display, this high-refresh IPS panel didn't dissappoint. It also sports a 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it a bit more versatile and more suitable for productivity related tasks.
Ther are also a plethora of ports and IO options on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7. On the left-hand side is one USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-A port, alongside a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port. The back of the computer has two more USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-A ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB-C port with 140W power deliver (PD) and DisplayPort 1.4, and the power connector. The right-hand side has one more USB-A port alongside a headphone and microphone combo 3.5mm jack. Basically, you can plug in just about anything into the Legion Pro 7, except and SD Card, though there are plenty of ports to plug in an external reader.