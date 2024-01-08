Lenovo Unveils Impressive Legion Gaming Laptop And Desktop Lineup For 2024 At Various Budgets





Lenovo is expanding its lineup of Legion and LOQ gaming laptops and desktop PCs with some swank new updates at a wide range of prices—the new systems start as little as $749 and scale all the way up to $4,399. In doing so, Lenovo’s refreshed Legion gaming systems introduced at CES 2024 offer up something for practically everyone. There’s also some potential for confusion with so many new and updated products on tap, so let’s break it down, shall we?





At a very high-level overview, the gamut of new systems include the Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16”, 9), and Legion Slim 5 (16”, 9) “for gamers who need a laptop that can handle their favorite games as well as their STEM apps; Legion 9i “for those who will settle for nothing less than the best in their gaming an content creation pursuits,”; Legion Pro 7i (16”, 9) and Legion Pro 5i (16”, 9) “for gamers who need the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen,”; and the Legion Tower i7 and 5i “for those who need the extra horsepower of a top-tier gaming tower PC.”





Beyond the marketing speak, the Legion lineup represents Lenovo’s cream-of-the-crop gaming systems at prices to match. In addition, however, more budget-friendly systems are coming via Lenovo’s new LOQ 15IRX9, 15IAX9I, 15IAX9, 15AHP9, and LOQ Tower 17IRR9.





Got all that? Probably not and that’s okay. The big takeaway is that Lenovo has a whole lot of new and updated systems arriving in the near future, many of which leverage the latest-generation hardware options. That said, Lenovo didn’t beat us over the head with a million different spec sheets and configuration options, but it did provide several pertinent details.









For example, the Legion 9i (16”, 9) taps into Intel’s latest CPU additions with up to a Core i9-14900HX processor. This can be paired with up to a mobile GeForce RTX 4090 for a wildly potent one-two punch, and to help drive the 3.2K (16:10 aspect ratio) mini LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and VRR support.





Other features include up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, per-key RGB backlighting, and a capacious 99.99Whr battery. All this comes wrapped in a chassis with a forged carbon top cover (which is unique to each laptop), with a weight of 5.51 pounds.













“The new Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 9) features the upgraded Lenovo LA3-P AI chip, which delivers Scenario Detection that dynamically adjusts power to the CPU and GPU to increase performance based on what the user is doing at any given moment. This is coupled with Smart FPS, which tracks power usage between hardware components and FPS output while gaming. It scans on-screen FPS data, then takes this data and runs it through an algorithm that optimizes CPU and GPU power that increases FPS in games,” Lenovo explains.













Meanwhile, users can configure the Legion 7i (16”, 9) and Legion 5i (16”, 9) with up to a Core i9-14900HX processor as well, while the Legion Slim 5 (16”, 9) hitches it wagon to AMD with up to a Ryzen 8040 series processor on tap. And all of Lenovo’s refreshed Legion laptops are available with up to at least a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.









As for connectivity, Lenovo says the Legion 7i (16”, 9) offers up to Wi-Fi 7, while the Legion 5i and Legion Slim 5 both stick with Wi-Fi 6E.





“Lenovo Legion Series laptops also feature PureSight displays, which are per-unit color calibrated. The Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 9) is available with either a 16-inch 3.2K 16:10 IPS display with 165Hz refresh, 100% DCI-P3 support, and 450 nits brightness for extra fidelity whether gaming, designing, or creating content; or a 16” WQXGA 16:10 display with 240Hz refresh and 100% sRGB for users who require faster display refresh rates. This latter panel is also available on the Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion Slim 5,” Lenovo states.





On the desktop side, the Legion Tower 5i comes out swinging with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900F processor, up to a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and up to an 850W PSU (90% efficient).













For those who need more firepower, the Tower 7i kicks it up a notch with options for up to a Core i9-14900K processor and the “latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX desktop GPUs,” which we take to mean up to a GeForce RTX 4090, as well refreshed Super variants. Buyers can also load up the Tower 7i with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 6TB of SSD storage, and up to a 1,200W PSU.





Here’s a look at the release schedule and pricing…

The Lenovo Legion 9i is expected to be available starting January 2024 starting at $4,399

The Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 9) is expected to be available March 2024 starting at $2,099

The Lenovo Legion 5i (16”, 9) is expected to be available April 2024 starting at $1,399

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, 9) is expected to be available April 2024 starting at $1,499

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is expected to be available March 2024 starting at $2,699

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is expected to be available January 2024 starting at $1,499

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is expected to be available April 2024 starting at $2,699

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with Intel processor is expected to be available April 2024 starting at $1,249

Meanwhile, it's LOG systems will be available in April starting at $749. We’ll have finer-grain details to share when all these systems start shipping, and hopefully will get one or more configs in one for review. So, stay tuned!

