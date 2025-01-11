CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Demos XeSS 2 With Frame Gen On Arrow Lake H And It's A Game-Changer

by Zak KillianSaturday, January 11, 2025, 01:21 PM EDT
intel mike bartz xess2
Let's talk about frame generation on integrated graphics for a moment. It's not an entirely novel concept; not only does AMD's FSR3 frame generation work on integrated graphics, but AMD has its driver-based AFMF 2 technology that has a dedicated mode for the integrated GPUs in its products.

With the launch of its Battlemage GPUs, Intel also debuted its second-generation XeSS technology. In case you haven't put it together, XeSS 2 also includes frame generation (FG) functionality. Unlike XeSS upscaling, though, it's not available to all graphics products. In fact, it's not even available to all Intel graphics products. XeSS FG specifically requires an Arc graphics product that includes Intel's matrix math accelerators, known as "XMX cores".


At CES 2025, we got the chance to check out a demo of XeSS FG in F1 24 running with "High" settings on a 16" MSI Prestige laptop. That laptop, just like the MSI Prestige 16 AI EVO that we reviewed before, does not include discrete graphics. However, it does have a brand-new Arrow Lake-based Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, and the new chips feature "Xe-LPG+" graphics that freshly include Intel's XMX cores.

The graphics engine in the Core Ultra 200H processors is fundamentally pretty similar to that in the Core Ultra 100H processors, codenamed "Meteor Lake". It has the same number of Xe cores, and it finds its origins in the same "Alchemist" architecture as before. However, the XMX-core upgrade in Xe-LPG+ means that the new parts are much better at AI workloads, including XeSS.

xess vs xess2
Taking the game from over 60 to over 100 FPS for no extra power is awesome.

In fact, while the emphasis in the video is on XeSS FG, the XMX cores in the new Arrow Lake-H parts will also enable them to use the more complex Intel-exclusive path for XeSS upscaling, too. That means that they'll offer both improved performance and radically improved visual clarity roughly on par with NVIDIA's DLSS (and perhaps, AMD's upcoming FSR4, too.)

Not only is the new part able to offer a significant performance uplift to over 100 FPS in F1 24 thanks to XeSS FG, but the fellow running the demo, Intel's Mike Bartz, also demonstrated another potential benefit of XeSS FG. Putting the Arrow Lake system into a low-power "whisper" mode limited the SoC to just 15W, and yet the machine was able to maintain approximately 60 FPS in F1 24 thanks to XeSS FG.

xess2 whispermode
In "Whisper" mode, the Core Ultra 9 285H can produce over 60 FPS with just 15W.

That's particularly impressive considering that the Meteor Lake part was requiring over three times as much power to produce the same visual experience. Now, we have to admit that 30 FPS frame-gen'd to 60 FPS is not the most pleasant experience, and probably not something we would want to do in a racing game like F1. However, for a title like Civilization VI or Marvel's Midnight Suns, this might be a great solution.

Discussions on the modern Internet often lack nuance, and frame generation as a technology has both real merit and real limitations. In our tests of XeSS FG on the Arc B580, we found it to work rather well aside from some early implementation weirdness, mostly in the menu. It's a great way to take a game that you can only manage 50 or 60 FPS in all the way up to 100+ frames per second for improved visual fluidity, and it's a real benefit of Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs.

By the way, we have a whole pile of short CES 2025 videos on our YouTube channel; why not check them out and subscribe while you're there, on your coffee break?
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), ces2025, xess 2, arrow lake-h
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment