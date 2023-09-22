DLSS 3.5 Tested: Ray Reconstruction In Cyberpunk 2077 Helps Path Tracing Shine

With the launch of the GeForce RTX 4000 series cards and the Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA introduced a new DLSS feature that requires a GPU from that series: Frame Generation (FG) . Heavily marketed along with the DLSS 3 version number, a lot of people conflate "DLSS 3" with the Frame Generation technology, but that's not exactly accurate; NVIDIA itself recommends using the feature names à la carte instead of talking about version numbers.





Using resolution upscaling is almost a requirement of playing in Cyberpunk 2077's path-traced graphics mode. That's because the performance cost of ray-traced effects and particularly path-tracing (or so-called "full ray-tracing") scale in a quadratic way with render resolution. Even a mighty GeForce RTX 4090 struggles to maintain 30 FPS at native 4K in Cyberpunk 2077 with path-tracing on without DLSS upscaling.









Above: RR off. Bottom: RR on. Click for full resolution.

NVIDIA's solution to this problem is to simply use the same AI for both upscaling and denoising. In other words, DLSS 3.5 adds denoising for path tracing to the DLSS AI's bag of tricks. If you have a compatible graphics card, which is any GeForce RTX GPU, then DLSS Ray Reconstruction will be toggled on automatically when you enable the RT: Overdrive graphics preset or manually enable the Path-Tracing Technology Preview option.





That's right: DLSS Ray Reconstruction can only used if you're playing in path-traced mode. That means that this new feature isn't applicable to anyone who isn't comfortable with the performance of that mode on their system. The official requirements recommend a GeForce RTX 4080 for the RT Overdrive mode, but that's also to achieve 60 FPS in 4K resolution. Practically speaking, it is possible to achieve playable performance on something as modest as a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but anything below that is going to struggle no matter what.









You also have to be using DLSS Super Resolution, which means that Ray Reconstruction can't currently be used while rendering at native resolution. However, NVIDIA says that it is working on getting DLSS RR working alongside DLAA. That's essentially DLSS running at native resolution, turning it into a very powerful temporal anti-aliasing solution.









Above: RR off. Bottom: RR on. Click to see the full-resolution images.

The result is some amazing detail added to characters and fine objects. Places that should have been shadowed before now actually are, and details on characters in harsh lighting no longer get lost in dark shadows or overbright highlights. The lighting overall has a brighter and more colorful character to it, although in some scenes you do lose a bit of the moody contrast that the original hand-tuned denoisers seem to have been intentionally set up for.





The door to V's apartment leaves a clear trail as it opens.

We'd be remiss if we didn't note that Ray Reconstruction is not a one-click fix for all of the faults of path-traced rendering. Because we're relying so heavily on temporal technologies here—techniques that pull forward data sampled from previous frames-you can still see temporal "ghosting" artifacts behind NPCs and objects. These aren't unique to Ray Reconstruction at all, but it does little or nothing to resolve them.





Shadows in the game world can take a moment to update. (Both cast by the player, who moved.)



These flaws don't ruin Ray Reconstruction, though. If anything, we'd simply say they detract from the overall gains, because we think Ray Reconstruction taken as a whole is a net gain for image quality. Your author prefers the darker and moodier lighting of the original denoisers in some scenes, like the interior of Misty's Esoterica, but in conversations and anytime you're looking at characters close-up, the extra detail in the path-traced render is absolutely worth some occasional weirdness.





The lighting on Jackie's face is much more detailed with DLSS RR enabled.

