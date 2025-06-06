Nintendo Switch 2 First Impressions And A Surprising Purchasing Score
Secondly, the initial setup had a few quirks. As an owner of the Switch OLED, the new Switch 2 would not allow me to load any Virtual Cards into the system without first pairing my old model. This is a problem if your old Switch is not physically near, and I was not able to load Mario Kart World until the pairing was done. Alternatively, you can remove the old console from your Nintendo account online by de-registering it, with the caveat that you can't add it back for 12 months.
The actual playing experience was smooth once I got past the initial hiccups, with the interface and Nintendo eShop being notably faster than on the original Switch, which feels sluggish by comparison. When docked with a 4K OLED TV with HDR, Mario Kart World looked sharp and gorgeous as expected. At least in that title, frame rates felt smooth without too many noticeable performance issues.
The Zelda duo of Breath of Wild and Tears of the Kingdom also have Switch 2 Edition upgrades available, bringing better resolution and performance with the NVIDIA powered Switch 2.
While it was disappointing to have to pay $9.99 for the Zelda upgrades, it's understandable with the scale of those games. Nintendo's Switch 2 Tour is also priced at $9.99, and gives you some neat tech demos around the console. Seeing as how Sony's Astro Playroom was free with its console and arguably a very high-quality game, I'd like to see Nintendo be a bit more generous.
At the end of the day, Nintendo seeks gam play and the nostalgia for its games (and popular IP) over pure performance, and I'm OK with that when they deliver stellar titles such as Mario Kart World.