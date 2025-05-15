CATEGORIES
Fractal Design Meshify 3 Is A Stunner Of A Case With The Wind At Its Heels

by Bruno FerreiraThursday, May 15, 2025, 05:53 PM EDT
Case aficionados everywhere should pay attention to the latest entrant in Fractal Design's lineup. The scandinavian maker's Meshify series has always been popular, and the new Meshify 3 raises the bar in terms of style, ventilation, and customizability for your builds.

The newcomer's proverbial clothing is rather fetching, if we do say so, with its angular lines, polygonal front mesh, matte materials, and the exceedingly tasteful application of diffuse RGB strips and light rings. I'm a stealth case enthusiast myself, but will admit that this is one of the few cases that I would consider buying in the LED-lit version.

The case comes in two sizes, standard and XL, and in white or black. Fractal also makes versions with or without RGB lighting, and with or without Ambience Pro RGB case lighting. That optional feature comprises a frontal light, internal case lighting, and a Fractal Ajust Pro fan and lighting controller.
Assembling a build in the Meshify 3 ought to be a breeze thanks to the removable front and top panels. The entire top assembly is removable, and theres's a fabric tab for pulling the topmost mesh away. The standard Meshify 3 can take in graphics cards up to 349 mm in length, a figure that increases to 512mm in the XL version. Likewise, there's plenty of room for cable routing, with 34.5mm or 37.5mm depending on the variant.

As one would imagine from the pictures, there's no shortage of spots for adding fans and radiators. A total of six spinners can go in the regular Meshify 3, and the case can ingest radiators up to 280mm up top and a 360mm unit in the front. Meanwhile, its XL sibling case use ten fans total, and has mounts for a 420mm top radiator, and 360mm front and side rads.
Pricing goes as follows: for the standard version, it's $139 for the Meshify 3 with no RGB lighting, $159 for the model with the RGB fan light rings, and $219 for the Ambience Pro variant. The Meshify 3 XL bumps up these figures slightly to $169 for the stealth versions, $189 for the RGB models, and $249 for the full Ambience Pro experience.
Tags:  cases, cooling, RGB, fractal-design, meshify
