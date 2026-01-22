Your Arm-Based Windows Laptop Is Now An Xbox With Microsoft's PC App Launch
It's hard not to see this move as a straightforward win for Microsoft and the Xbox brand as whole. Cross-platform support for multiple CPU architectures and instruction sets is impressive indeed, arguably more-so from a technical perspective, versus just translating Windows x86 to Linux x86 a la Steam Deck/Valve with Proton. Both obviously have their place in the market, but with increasingly-powerful Arm-based PCs becoming more common, elevating game support to and past those levels is essential. It would be an especially big win for Microsoft if it manages to secure universal anti-cheat compatibility before Valve does with Steam Deck and Steam Machine.
Several other improvements are being made to the Windows and Xbox gaming experiences as well. Now, games will display a Game Save Sync Indicator for playing games across a desktop PC and a supported handheld—even Xbox consoles are included if the game is one of now 1000+ games supported by Xbox Play Anywhere (which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming). Microsoft has also improved widespread support for the Handheld Compatibility Program, providing an easy list of games that should run well on ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and other handheld PCs.
Extended mouse and keyboard input, and an expanded "Retro Classics library" of retro Activision-published games, rounds out the wave of news from Microsoft's January Xbox Update. There are also certain Hisense and V homeOS-powered Smart TVs that have also been given Xbox Cloud Gaming (and Game Pass) support, further lowering the barrier to entry for gamers with Microsoft's massive multi-publisher catalog. It's a strong showing for Xbox as a cross-platform brand, and Xbox Developer Direct is also flexing an assortment of new games, further strengthening today's Xbox news. Now, all we're missing is an Xbox Magnus update...