Xbox's Matt Booty Shares Elder Scrolls 6 Update That Will Get Gamers Excited
When asked about how he’s dealing with the palpable hype surrounding The Elder Scrolls VI and how he tackles the game’s marketing, Booty says that it’s all about “balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment.” He adds that he only wants to show it once he feels it’s in the best state possible.
The last time anyone at the company fielded questions about the game, head of Bethesda Todd Howard said it was “still a long way off.” That time frame may not be as far into the future as many thought if the project’s development has gone as smoothly as Booty is implying.
However, there’s the Project Helix wildcard that could come into play. Microsoft would undoubtedly love to have the game ready to go as a launch game for its next generation console as a way of enticing Xbox gamers to upgrade and get the best experience possible. To that end, the console's launch might dictate when the game is ultimately released.