CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox's Matt Booty Shares Elder Scrolls 6 Update That Will Get Gamers Excited

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 11, 2026, 11:10 AM EDT
xbox matt booty elder scrolls 6 hero
Microsoft is hot off the heels of its excellent summer games showcase that included all new titles alongside its long running franchises. However, the next entry in the popular The Elder Scrolls series was nowhere to be seen, leaving many players wondering about its status. In an interview with Variety, Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty gave an update on the game that should make fans excited.

When asked about how he’s dealing with the palpable hype surrounding The Elder Scrolls VI and how he tackles the game’s marketing, Booty says that it’s all about “balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment.” He adds that he only wants to show it once he feels it’s in the best state possible.


So, while fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing a full unveiling along with a release date, Booty did reveal that he's seen the game in action and insinuated that developer Bethesda is making good progress.

“So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen Elder Scrolls playing, it looks amazing, and it’s coming along well," Booty says.

The last time anyone at the company fielded questions about the game, head of Bethesda Todd Howard said it was “still a long way off.” That time frame may not be as far into the future as many thought if the project’s development has gone as smoothly as Booty is implying.

However, there’s the Project Helix wildcard that could come into play. Microsoft would undoubtedly love to have the game ready to go as a launch game for its next generation console as a way of enticing Xbox gamers to upgrade and get the best experience possible. To that end, the console's launch might dictate when the game is ultimately released.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), the-elder-scrolls-6
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use