Xbox Update Blows The Lid Off External Storage Limit To Support Massive Drives
The good news is that with a recent Xbox update from January 21, 2025, the Xbox Series X/S now supports external drives over 16GB in size. You can find this through a normal Xbox console update in Settings > System > Updates. These drives will be formatted with multiple partitions, which appear as multiple devices in the storage devices list. Microsoft clarifies that drives over 16TB which have already been formatted will need to be reformatted to take advantage of the new changes.
You can now fill up your storage with as many different versions of Goat Simulator as you please.
Seagate was the first to offer these officially licensed hot-swappable drives, with its Storage Expansion Card. Thankfully competition has helped to decrease pricing somewhat, and NVMe drives have since also become more affordable.
This leaves us with other external storage options for the Xbox, including the newly available greater than 16GB limits. Non-proprietary external devices will be considerably cheaper than the slot-in options, with a much more expansive size capacity. The bad news here is that they will not be nearly as fast, with many still being traditional slow-spinning hard drives. While some games may be playable like this, the majority will not result in a playable experience. Such storage drives with large capacities are still good for moving games back and forth, however, for when you don't want to re-download titles.