Xbox Game Pass Is Losing These 8 PC And Console Games This Month
The list of games that have been placed on the chopping block are:
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (Console and PC)
- Roller Drome (Console and PC)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Console and PC)
- While the Iron’s Hot (Console and PC)
- Soccer Story (Console and PC)
- Conan Exiles (Console and PC)
- Coral Island (PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)
There’s nothing on this list that we would consider a must play title, but there are still some decent games here. It’s not a bad idea to give them a bit of a tryout before they’re removed, because Game Pass members are offered a 20% discount on games that are marked as “leaving soon.” Some of the more interesting games worth giving a shot are Roller Drome and Remnant: From the Ashes, which are both near 80 on Metacritic. Fans of the cozy game genre would do well to check out Coral Island too.
While it’s always disappointing to see games leave Game Pass, subscribers can at least look forward to more games being added the following month. December is certainly shaping up to be an exciting one as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be the headliner alongside everything else Xbox adds to the service.