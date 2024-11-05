CATEGORIES
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 And Other Gaming Gems Plot Course To Xbox Game Pass

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:20 AM EDT
flight sim
Microsoft's popular Xbox Game Pass service has been a staple for gamers looking to maximize their game libraries without breaking the bank. Offering a plethora of titles for a varied monthly subscription, it has been a great way to experience a large variety of games. The primary reason for the success of Game Pass has been due to the stellar games that Microsoft makes available, and this will continue with some great options soon. 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is one such title coming to Game Pass, a franchise decades in the running. Fans of Goat Simulator Remastered will also be able to eat grass until their heart's content, on PC and Xbox versions of Game Pass. The great news here is that these games are available on day one, so you won't have to wait to play the hottest games immediately. This title will be available day one on November 19th for consoles and PCs players. 

Metal Gear Slug Tactics is coming November 5th, a tactical RPG-take of the legendary franchise. Single player modes for Starcraft: Remastered and Starcraft II: Campaign collection will also be available on November 5th. 

goat

After Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard, an infusion of high-grade franchises naturally would be at home with Game Pass, too. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been another significant game added recently to the library, also bringing with it a massive fan base. 

game pass

With such a solid selection of games for 2024, a few notable titles will also be leaving the service on November 15th. Games such as Persona 5 Tactica and Sommerville will exit the service. That is the drawback is having games on a monthly subscription, since you never really own the games like you would with a physical copy you've bought in a store. 

The trade off with Game Pass is that you get a reasonable fixed monthly fee that allows you to be exposed to a large variety of games without buying each individually. There are other games also becoming available soon on Game Pass, as Microsoft plans to keep the service fresh and stocked with great titles. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:msft), xbox game pass, flight simulator 2024
