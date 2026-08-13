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Microsoft Unveils Limited Gears Of War Xbox Controllers With Gnarly Battle Scars

by Chris HarperThursday, August 13, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
The new Gears of War: E-Day-themed Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controllers.
Gears of War: E-Day-themed Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controllers. Image: Microsoft

To celebrate the launch of Gears of War: E-Day, Microsoft will be offering two limited edition Xbox wireless controllers. The red Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition Xbox controller variant is already available, starting at $89.99 USD on Amazon.

The main Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller.
Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller. Image: Microsoft

Of the two limited edition Gears of War: E-Day Xbox controllers, the red variant is the most different from the original Xbox controller. This is mainly due to its "3D molded, laser-etched" outer skin, which glows red and is complimented by a translucent red X button and similarly-translucent triggers and D-Pad. Since this unique design can't be altered with Xbox Design Lab, controllers like this could make for a good collector's item in the future.

The white variant Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller.
White variant Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Wireless Controller. Image: Microsoft

The white limited edition variant has similar design to a customizable Xbox Design Lab controller. The white Gears of War: E-Day limited edition variant will include options for metallic triggers, rubberized grips, and even a personalized engraving, but won't be available until September 30th. The inclusion of custom art from heavy metal illustrator Luke Preece definitely adds to the appeal, whether or not you're familiar with the Gears of War iconography being used.

8BitDo Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Controller Charging Dock.
8BitDo Gears of War: E-Day Xbox Controller Charging Dock. Image: 8BitDo

There's also an 8BitDo charging station for these controllers. If you opt for the red variant, you'll have some nice visual symmetry in your setup with the limited edition Gears of War: E-Day 8BitDo Ultimate charging dock. Xbox Design Labs designs may not seem to be an obvious match, but the red accents on the controller art coordinate with the red at the base of 8BitDo's charging station.

Neither Microsoft's official blog post or 8BitDo's Gears of War: E-Day-themed charging station page state pricing or a release date for the dock. We'd expect it to be soon, though, since the controller is already available for purchase. For fans and collectors of Xbox hardware, however, we'd suggest being mindful of the expected debut of the Xbox Series X25 limited edition consoles and controllers in November before buying anything today.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Gears of War, (nasdaq:msft), controllers
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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