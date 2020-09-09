EA Play Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate As A No-Cost Perk





At E3 2019, Xbox introduced Xbox Game Pass to bring games to the masses with their subscription model. Now, Xbox is pairing up with EA to provide EA Play at no extra cost, thus expanding the offerings of Game Pass Ultimate.









Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on the other hand, is the $14.99 a month service Xbox offers so that you get the following features:

Access to over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studio titles the same day as release

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free perks including in-game content and partner offers

LAUNCHING SEPTEMBER 15

Play games on your Android mobile phone and tablet from the cloud (Beta)