CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, September 09, 2020, 01:41 PM EDT

EA Play Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate As A No-Cost Perk

hero Still Image Xbox Game Pass 2 EA Play Title Cards
At E3 2019, Xbox introduced Xbox Game Pass to bring games to the masses with their subscription model. Now, Xbox is pairing up with EA to provide EA Play at no extra cost, thus expanding the offerings of Game Pass Ultimate.

EA Play, formerly Origin Access and EA Access, has a wide variety of EA games in its library. With their subscription, you could play titles in series’ such as Battlefield, The Sims, Mass Effect, and more. Being able to access these games through EA Play also comes with exclusive features and rewards. Prior to the Xbox Game Pass pairing, EA Play would have cost users $4.99 a month.
Xbox EA Play 708px

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on the other hand, is the $14.99 a month service Xbox offers so that you get the following features:
  • Access to over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices
  • New games added all the time
  • Xbox Game Studio titles the same day as release
  • Member discounts and deals
  • Exclusive free perks including in-game content and partner offers
LAUNCHING SEPTEMBER 15
  • Play games on your Android mobile phone and tablet from the cloud (Beta)
This subscription, which you can get for $1 for your first month, would be significantly cheaper than buying all those games it offers. Also, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get access to Xbox Live Gold which includes all the perks it comes with normally. All-in-all it is a solid deal for those who like to game hop and cannot find something to stick with.

Now, as EA and Xbox have paired up, users can get access to a library of 160+ games making Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an even better deal. This partnership comes at a stellar time since the all-digital Xbox Series S has been announced at $299. Ultimately, it seems Xbox is trying to make gaming more accessible than ever before, and you can jump in today at the Xbox Game Pass site here.

Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), game pass
Via:  Xbox

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms