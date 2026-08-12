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Xbox Elite Series 3 Prototype Leaks With A New Built-In Cloud Display

by Chris HarperWednesday, August 12, 2026, 04:22 PM EDT
hero eliteseries3 lcd
An Alleged Xbox Elite Series 3, with LCD active. Image: u/ssuberlex on Reddit

Newly leaked photographs of the unannounced Xbox Elite Series 3 controller have appeared after a previous major leak in May. While the original Reddit post to the r/Controller subreddit made by user u/ssuberlex has been deleted along with the account, the apparent leak was presented as a seemingly-ignorant user asking the hive mind what controller he had bought.

Once members of the r/Controller subreddit identified the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller in the replies to the original post, they also wondered where it had come from.

The Xbox Elite Series 3 leaked in May.
The Xbox Elite Series 3 leaked in May. Image: Tecnoblog

Some speculate that the controller is an earlier prototype version of the leaked controller we saw in May, while Thurott pointed out that this model is using Torx T6 screws, which could mean it's newer. That could also be a hardware feature exclusive to dev models, but that's doubtful. Additionally, the D-Pad is different, but D-Pads are usually swappable on the Xbox Elite controllers anyway.

As many questions as the post has raised, the closing of u/ssuberlex's Reddit account and deletion of his posts have also been cause for speculation. If the leaks are legitimate, it would seem that Microsoft was swift with takedown requests. And if the leaks we've seen to this point are legitimate, we're almost certainly going to see an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller announcement this year.

This Xbox Elite Series 3 model uses Torx screws, which should improve repairability.
This Xbox Elite Series 3 model uses Torx screws. Image: u/ssuberlex on Reddit

There are reasons for Microsoft to stall release of the Xbox Elite Series 3 announcement, however. For example, Microsoft may be planning a major Project Helix or Xbox Games Studios announcement, during which the controller would be officially revealed.

Ultimately, we won't know what to expect from Xbox Elite Series 3 until it all of its specifications and features are disclosed, but the unconventional scroll wheels and LCD panel are interesting to say the least. As an Xbox Elite Series 2 enthusiast, I'm still left wanting for details on staple Elite features like joystick tension, and potential features like TMR joysticks. A first-party controller that uses hall effect or TMR would be a welcome development in the console controller market.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), console gaming, xbox elite series 3
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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