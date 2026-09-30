Xbox Disc-To-Digital Launch Is Now Live As More Game Publishers Join The Party
According to the count tracked live by Xbox Collection Tracker, 1592 of 1861 Xbox games across Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles qualify for the program. Major holdouts still include developers like Square Enix, with others like Sega only distributing keys for only some, but not all of its Xbox games.
Even so, it's a solid win for consumers and the Xbox brand. Collectors and physical game stores have especially taken kindly to the move, since it accounts for those ecosystems by simply transferring the license whenever a new console uses the same disc. It's ironic that a system that once threatened to nix used games with the Xbox One would prove so useful for preserving them.
Your discs just got a digital upgrade today! 💿— XBOX | Emergence Begins (@XBOX) September 29, 2026
Now, all players can experience the benefits of digital with most XBOX Series X and XBOX One physical discs: https://t.co/TuUdSr7Or8 pic.twitter.com/IVgrV2NY4v
Efforts to improve backward compatibility have persevered at Microsoft too, before the feature became more of an afterthought (or direct route of monetization) for Sony and Nintendo. Disc-to-digital licensing is the culmination of not only that, but the original promise of the Xbox One. Unfortunately, the disastrous messaging of the Xbox One at the time and the much different gaming market led to the idea of disc-to-digital licensing meeting broad pushback. It didn't help that we would originally have had to pay for the privilege.
For those who want to check the status of specific games for use with the Xbox disc-to-digital program, be sure to consult the community-run Xbox Collection Tracker. It will have the most accurate, up-to-date numbers available on what games support not only disc-to-digital, but also if they support Xbox Play Anywhere (free PC copy,) or are currently delisted.