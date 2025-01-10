Xbox Developer Direct: When, How To Watch And What To Expect
The tentpole title that will appear at Xbox Developer_Direct will be id Software’s Doom: The Dark Ages. It’s a prequel to 2016’s Doom and Doom Eternal, which Xbox describes as an “epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage.” This installment looks to bring a fresh take on the first person shooter stalwart by blending medieval elements with Doom’s usual hellish style, and it seems to be heavily inspired by titles such as Elden Ring.
New IP will also get the spotlight. South of Midnight brings a unique setting alongside interesting art style, as an adventure that takes place in the American Deep South. Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has turned heads with a notable voice cast and stylish presentation, as Sandfall Interactive attempts its own take on a fantasy RPG to compete with the Final Fantasy and Persona franchises.
Notably, Xbox has left room for a surprise, as the game lineup list includes a square with a question mark. So far, the internet is all over the place about what might show up. Although it’s not a bad bet that there could be an appearance by Double Fine. The studio’s last release was Psychonauts 2 in 2021, so it feels like the timing is right for something new from this crew.
Developer_Direct will take place on January 23 at 10am Pacific. It will be available for streaming on Xbox’s official channels on sites such as YouTube and Twitch.