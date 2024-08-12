Hi-Fi Rush Saved As Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks From Xbox
Tango Gameworks will be given a solid chance to succeed as its new parent company “intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks.” Krafton also looks committed to invest in the studio so it can continue to work on innovative and creative games.
The wording of the announcement is a bit ambiguous as to the status of other IP developed by Tango Gameworks. However, it seems as if everything else will remain part of Microsoft’s portfolio, with Krafton stating that “there will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi RUSH game.”
Microsoft’s decision to shut down Tango Gameworks shocked the gaming industry, because Microsoft was so vocal about the success of Hi-Fi Rush. Not only that but, the studio has shown the ability in the past to produce quality titles such as The Evil Within series. For a lot of game developers, it felt like nothing they did could guarantee them job security.
It’s great to a see a talented studio like Tango Gameworks get a second chance after being acquired by Krafton. It’s a nice story in year full of bad news in the gaming industry.