CATEGORIES
home News

Hi-Fi Rush Saved As Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks From Xbox

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 12, 2024, 09:49 AM EDT
tango gameworks acquired krafton hero
Tango Gameworks, one of several studios that Microsoft announced it would be shutting down earlier this year, has been picked up by South Korean game publisher Krafton and will continue to operate. The Hi-Fi Rush IP, which spawned one of the more popular titles of 2023 that would also go on to win several awards, is part of the acquisition.

Tango Gameworks will be given a solid chance to succeed as its new parent company “intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks.” Krafton also looks committed to invest in the studio so it can continue to work on innovative and creative games.

tango gameworks acquired krafton body

The wording of the announcement is a bit ambiguous as to the status of other IP developed by Tango Gameworks. However, it seems as if everything else will remain part of Microsoft’s portfolio, with Krafton stating that “there will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi RUSH game.”

Microsoft’s decision to shut down Tango Gameworks shocked the gaming industry, because Microsoft was so vocal about the success of Hi-Fi Rush. Not only that but, the studio has shown the ability in the past to produce quality titles such as The Evil Within series. For a lot of game developers, it felt like nothing they did could guarantee them job security.

It’s great to a see a talented studio like Tango Gameworks get a second chance after being acquired by Krafton. It’s a nice story in year full of bad news in the gaming industry.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Acquisition, krafton, tango gameworks, hi-fi rush
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment