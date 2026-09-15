Xbox CEO Spends Hours Every Month Answering Support Tickets Herself
by
Aaron Leong
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Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 09:50 AM EDT
If you have submitted a customer support ticket to Xbox recently, there is a chance that the person reviewing your issue, offering guidance, or trying to help you troubleshoot a problem, is Microsoft’s chief executive officer for Xbox herself.
A recent profile published by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma routinely dedicates several hours every month to personally reading, processing, and responding to individual player support tickets. By directly confronting customer grievances, which has ranged from hardware friction and account errors to game-specific glitches and subscription feedback, the executive has gained immediate first-hand experience regarding how intricate and challenging it can be to resolve a single user’s problem.
Sharma, who took charge of Microsoft Gaming after a career trajectory spanning key product and engineering roles at Meta, Instacart, and Microsoft’s CoreAI division, came into the gaming industry without a traditional background in game development. Rather than treating that outsider status as a liability, she has leveraged it to introduce radical operational discipline and consumer-centric clarity. Operating under a core leadership philosophy of "clarity is kindness," Sharma has been notably candid about the economic hurdles facing the platform. Despite attracting over 200 million new players across the broader ecosystem, Xbox has faced lagging financial growth and profit margins operating well below industry benchmarks, necessitating widespread structural shifts, studio realignments, and strategic overhauls.
Handling help desk tickets forms part of a broader push to re-ground the executive team in the actual experience of everyday gamers. While Microsoft maintains automated systems and community feedback channels like the Xbox Player Voice portal, direct interaction with troubleshooting logs provides unvarnished insight into where system friction is most severe. These observations are already influencing wider operational decisions as the company reassesses platform policies, refines software interfaces, addresses hardware pain points, and works toward a long-term goal of returning the business to sustainable growth.
Sharma is signaling a management style that values raw consumer truth over polished executive summaries, and honestly, we need more leaders like her. Navigating customer support queues may be an unorthodox pastime for a Fortune 500 division leader, but in an era defined by restructuring this and shifting platform dynamics that, getting down into the weeds could very well provide the very clarity Xbox needs to chart its path back on course.