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Major Xbox Bug Fix Rolling Out This Week After Outage Chaos

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 11, 2026, 02:18 PM EDT
Xbox Series X and S consoles.
Xbox Series X and S consoles. Image: Microsoft.

Xbox players were affected by a glitch two weeks ago that prevented them from enjoying their games, even if they were attempting to play using a physical copy. The incident came at a time when gamers were already upset by Sony’s decision to move into an all-digital future and served to stir up even more discontent among fans. Microsoft has moved quickly, though, as the gaming division’s chief technology officer, Scott Van Vliet, says the company has addressed the issue.

Vliet shared a statement on the social media platform X, where he detailed what happened, what changes have already been made, and the work that’s being done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

There were two separate issues that amplified one another that led to the massive outage and prevented players from being able to launch their games. The first was a service failure needed for verifying Xbox console home sharing and Game Pass titles, which was then magnified by a “bug in the Xbox client software stack” that also handles the license checking process.

Xbox console disc slot.
Xbox console disc slot. Image: Microsoft.

The biggest change the company is making is that its own engineers will now be responsible for operating and maintaining the licensing service it uses and will be “actively hardening the services and infrastructure for future updates.” A software update that integrates some of these fixes has already begun to roll out to users and will be a required update for all users by August 17.

Additionally, Vliet vows that engineers will be looking throughout the company’s software stack for ways to improve the reliability of its products and services. There will also be “more updates to share in the weeks and months ahead as we roll out some great new features for players, paired with quality-of-life systems updates.”

While it might not be enough to calm the anger over the loss of game discs, it’s a positive step forward to give players confidence that they’ll be able to play their games when they want to. Hopefully, as part of these coming improvements, the company can implement measures so that these games remain playable long into the future.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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