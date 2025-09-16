Ditch House Keys, Wyze Biometric Door Lock Puts Home Security In The Palm Of Your Hand





Palm-reading (or more precisely, palm vein recognition) smart locks aren't exactly new, but good ones from reputable brands can get pricey. Enter Wyze with its new Palm Lock that promises to bring the convenience and security of biometric lock tech for a truly competitive price. Fingerprint and touch locks are so old school ; now you can unlock doors with the power of a Jedi mind wave.









Wyze's Palm Lock is indeed a new wave of smart exterior door locks that rely on contactless biometric scanning.This method is not only faster and more reliable but also more secure than traditional biometrics (as long you're not these guys ), as a person’s palm vein pattern is an internal characteristic that cannot be copied or forged. Once the lock scans your vein pattern with infrared light, all you have to do is hover your open palm near the lock's reader when you want to unlock your door, and boom—it's done.





Dave Crosby, Wyze co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, quipped that "palm ID recognition makes users feel like they have a secret handshake with their front door."









Of course, there are other means of locking./unlocking the Palm Lock. Users can create up to 50 unique access codes via the backlit keypad, which features anti-peep technology that allows you to add extra digits before or after the code to fool onlookers. For traditionalists, a physical key is included. The lock can also be activated remotely via the Wyze app and through voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (plus not to mention with the interior latch).









The Wyze Palm Lock is available now for $134.52, even if we do wish Wyze offered more color to match other doors or house facades.