CATEGORIES
home News

Ditch House Keys, Wyze Biometric Door Lock Puts Home Security In The Palm Of Your Hand

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:02 PM EDT
hero palm lock jedi
Palm-reading (or more precisely, palm vein recognition) smart locks aren't exactly new, but good ones from reputable brands can get pricey. Enter Wyze with its new Palm Lock that promises to bring the convenience and security of biometric lock tech for a truly competitive price. Fingerprint and touch locks are so old school; now you can unlock doors with the power of a Jedi mind wave.

palm lock open1

Wyze's Palm Lock is indeed a new wave of smart exterior door locks that rely on contactless biometric scanning.This method is not only faster and more reliable but also more secure than traditional biometrics (as long you're not these guys), as a person’s palm vein pattern is an internal characteristic that cannot be copied or forged. Once the lock scans your vein pattern with infrared light, all you have to do is hover your open palm near the lock's reader when you want to unlock your door, and boom—it's done.

Dave Crosby, Wyze co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, quipped that "palm ID recognition makes users feel like they have a secret handshake with their front door."

palm lock duo1

Of course, there are other means of locking./unlocking the Palm Lock. Users can create up to 50 unique access codes via the backlit keypad, which features anti-peep technology that allows you to add extra digits before or after the code to fool onlookers. For traditionalists, a physical key is included. The lock can also be activated remotely via the Wyze app and through voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (plus not to mention with the interior latch).

palm lock batt1

To protect user data, all biometric and passcode information is encrypted and stored locally on the device itself. The lock also features a built-in gyroscope that detects when the door has closed and automatically locks it. One of the cooler features is the use of millimeter wave radar (similar to those found in self-driving vehicles) that wakes up the lock only when a person is detected. Power is handled by a dual-battery system that provides up to six months of battery life with the second battery adding an extra two weeks of emergency juice. If needs be, there's a USB-C port is for a quick power boost from a portable charger.

The Wyze Palm Lock is available now for $134.52, even if we do wish Wyze offered more color to match other doors or house facades. 

Tags:  smart-home, wyze, home-security, smart-lock
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment