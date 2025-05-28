Tapo Unveils Affordable New Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt Door Lock, Use This Coupon Code

TP-Link Systems Inc. , a leader in networking and smart home solutions, has unveiled the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt Door Lock. This latest addition to its award-winning Tapo smart home portfolio promises a standard suite of smart features and BHMA Grade 3-certified security, all at a very affordable entry-level price point. Plus, we have a coupon code below for even more savings.





The Tapo DL100 addresses a key consumer need by offering convenience and peace of mind without hidden costs or paywall restrictions. With the DL100, homeowners can enjoy most of the unlocking methods also found on the $150 DL110. Beyond traditional physical keys, the deadbolt can be unlocked via the Tapo app, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or directly through the integrated keypad.









That said, Wi-Fi control integration through the Tapo app allows for convenient remote access management. This feature is particularly beneficial for granting entry to guests, house sitters, or visitors even when homeowners are away or unable to physically reach the door. While Tapo is quick to boast that the DL100 has a Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) Grade 3 rating, do note that Grade 3 is below Grade 1 and 2, and is typically suitable for residential applications like interior doors or areas with minimal security concerns.

For deeper integration into your smart home ecosystem , there's compatibility with popular voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant (GA), and Samsung SmartThings to further enhance ease of use. Something to bear in mind is that Tapo/TP-Link has not stated whether it will transition GA to Gemini when the former is eventually sunsetted.








