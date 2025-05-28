CATEGORIES
Tapo Unveils Affordable New Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt Door Lock, Use This Coupon Code

by Aaron LeongWednesday, May 28, 2025, 10:04 AM EDT
tapolock
TP-Link Systems Inc., a leader in networking and smart home solutions, has unveiled the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt Door Lock. This latest addition to its award-winning Tapo smart home portfolio promises a standard suite of smart features and BHMA Grade 3-certified security, all at a very affordable entry-level price point. Plus, we have a coupon code below for even more savings.

The Tapo DL100 addresses a key consumer need by offering convenience and peace of mind without hidden costs or paywall restrictions. With the DL100, homeowners can enjoy most of the unlocking methods also found on the $150 DL110. Beyond traditional physical keys, the deadbolt can be unlocked via the Tapo app, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or directly through the integrated keypad.

For deeper integration into your smart home ecosystem, there's compatibility with popular voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant (GA), and Samsung SmartThings to further enhance ease of use. Something to bear in mind is that Tapo/TP-Link has not stated whether it will transition GA to Gemini when the former is eventually sunsetted.

That said, Wi-Fi control integration through the Tapo app allows for convenient remote access management. This feature is particularly beneficial for granting entry to guests, house sitters, or visitors even when homeowners are away or unable to physically reach the door. While Tapo is quick to boast that the DL100 has a Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) Grade 3 rating, do note that Grade 3 is below Grade 1 and 2, and is typically suitable for residential applications like interior doors or areas with minimal security concerns.

tapo group1

The Tapo DL100 also sports intelligent access management capabilities, which means homeowners can generate permanent, one-time, or scheduled access codes. The system keeps users informed (via the app) with instant notifications and detailed activity logs, providing a real-time overview of who is accessing their home and when. A convenient auto-lock functionality eliminates the common worry of forgetting to secure the door when leaving.

For some added outdoor resilience, the lock has IP54 dust-water certification, although we haven't been able to obtain information on indoor/outdoor operating temperatures. Power comes from four AA batteries, promising battery life of up to seven months, extendable to 10 months when used in Bluetooth mode only. In the event of a drained battery, a USB-C emergency power port offers a critical failsafe to power the lock.

The Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt Door Lock is currently available for an introductory price of $59.99 with the exclusive launch code 10TAPOLOCK (valid till June 20, 2025). If you'd rather go a little upscale (with BHMA Grade 2 certification, no less), consider the Tapo DL110 (currently $114.99 for a limited time).
