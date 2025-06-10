DJI Unveils Matrice 400 Drone With Staggering 59-Min Flight Time For Critical Missions
One of the biggest spotlights on the Matrice 400 is its endurance. Boasting 59 minutes of forward flight time—even while carrying a significant payload—and up to 53 minutes in a hovering state, this drone offers extended operational windows that even the rather impressive Matrice 300 RTK can't touch. With this kind of flight endurance, operators can cover vast areas and conduct comprehensive missions without frequent battery changes, significantly enhancing efficiency and productivity.
With DJI's O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission system and AirBorne Relay Video Transmission (plus a 10 antenna setup), the Matrice 400 can transmit video as far out as 40 kilometers (24.9 miles). The Matrice 300, in comparison, could achieve 15 km (9.3 mi) via OcuSync Enterprise. The new quadcopter also sports an IP55 dust-water rating, which means it can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° Celsius (-4°Fahrenheit) to 50° C (122° F), making it suitable for operations in adverse weather conditions.
Safety and precision are also paramount in the Matrice 400's design. It features an advanced obstacle sensing system, integrating both rotating LiDAR and mmWave radar. The craft is equipped with "Smart Detection" that distinguishes between vehicles, objects, and vessels, be it in regular visual or thermal modes.
With this advanced feature-set, as well as a payload capacity of up to six kilograms (13 pounds) across four external payload points, the Matrice 400 can be an indispensable asset for:
- Emergency Response: Rapid deployment and comprehensive situational awareness in disaster zones.
- Power Inspections: Assessment of power lines and infrastructure.
- Mapping: Large-scale topographical mapping for construction, urban planning, and environmental studies.
- Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC): Progress monitoring, site surveys, and structural analysis.