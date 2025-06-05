Wyze's New Bulb Cam Turns Any Light Fixture Into A 2K QHD Smart Security Camera





Wyze, a leader in affordable smart technology, has officially launched the Wyze Bulb Cam. This new device combines a 2K security camera with a light bulb, which means it turns pretty much any standard indoor/outdoor light fixture into a motion-activated smart security camera . Gone are the days of cumbersome wires and constant battery anxiety too, since the Bulb Cam draws power directly from the fixture socket just like a regular old bulb.













Unlike traditional security cameras that often require dedicated power sources or frequent recharging, the Bulb Cam leverages existing light fixtures, making installation remarkably simple and placement rather flexible. This light-camera combo design not only eliminates the need for additional wiring but also ensures a continuous power supply, delivering uninterrupted surveillance and peace of mind.



At its core, the Wyze Bulb Cam merges a basic security system with a feature-rich, app-controlled smart light bulb. The camera boasts a 160-degree wide field of view, allowing for manual pan, tilt, and even vertical extension. For something marketed primarily as an outdoor device (-4° F to 122° F), not having a self-tracking camera or being able to remotely control pan and tilt via the Wyze app is a bummer; we hope Wyze releases a motorized version down the line.







On the plus side, if previous Wyze 2K cameras are anything to go by, the QHD (2304x1296) resolution on the Bulb Cam should be bomber, as well as impressive color night vision that should provide vivid, full-color footage in low-light conditions.





Suitable for recessed lighting fixtures, too.

The Wyze Bulb Cam also integrates two-way audio, allowing for clear communication with visitors or the deterrence of intruders from anywhere through the app. For continuous monitoring, the device supports 24/7 local recording to microSD, ensuring that crucial moments are not missed. Furthermore, AI-powered notifications provide instant alerts for detected motion, people, or even packages, significantly reducing false alarms and keeping users informed of relevant events.



The Bulb Cam’s smart light functionality is equally effective. Users can customize lighting settings, adjust brightness, and even set schedules directly through the Wyze app. Moreover, the device plays well with other The Wyze Bulb Cam also integrates two-way audio, allowing for clear communication with visitors or the deterrence of intruders from anywhere through the app. For continuous monitoring, the device supports 24/7 local recording to microSD, ensuring that crucial moments are not missed. Furthermore, AI-powered notifications provide instant alerts for detected motion, people, or even packages, significantly reducing false alarms and keeping users informed of relevant events.The Bulb Cam’s smart light functionality is equally effective. Users can customize lighting settings, adjust brightness, and even set schedules directly through the Wyze app. Moreover, the device plays well with other smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. This allows for seamless automation and personalized routines through Wyze Rules, enabling users to create custom scenarios like turning on lights when motion is detected or adjusting brightness based on the time of day.



