Wyze's New Bulb Cam Turns Any Light Fixture Into A 2K QHD Smart Security Camera
At its core, the Wyze Bulb Cam merges a basic security system with a feature-rich, app-controlled smart light bulb. The camera boasts a 160-degree wide field of view, allowing for manual pan, tilt, and even vertical extension. For something marketed primarily as an outdoor device (-4° F to 122° F), not having a self-tracking camera or being able to remotely control pan and tilt via the Wyze app is a bummer; we hope Wyze releases a motorized version down the line.
The Wyze Bulb Cam also integrates two-way audio, allowing for clear communication with visitors or the deterrence of intruders from anywhere through the app. For continuous monitoring, the device supports 24/7 local recording to microSD, ensuring that crucial moments are not missed. Furthermore, AI-powered notifications provide instant alerts for detected motion, people, or even packages, significantly reducing false alarms and keeping users informed of relevant events.
The Bulb Cam’s smart light functionality is equally effective. Users can customize lighting settings, adjust brightness, and even set schedules directly through the Wyze app. Moreover, the device plays well with other smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. This allows for seamless automation and personalized routines through Wyze Rules, enabling users to create custom scenarios like turning on lights when motion is detected or adjusting brightness based on the time of day.