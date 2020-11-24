World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Laptop Graphics Shootout With Variable Rate Shading

Blizzard Adopts VRS For WoW, A Boon For Integrated Graphics



Rendered On Iris Xe Graphics Powered By Intel Tiger Lake Rendered On Iris Xe Graphics Powered By Intel Tiger Lake

With the default settings, there's not really any hint of lower image quality.



The game will never look like this, unless you force VRS on all the time. The game will never look like this, unless you force VRS on all the time.

Our WoW With VRS Testing Methods



Even on integrated graphics, World of Warcraft still looks pretty nice Even on integrated graphics, World of Warcraft still looks pretty nice



























It seems that none of the platforms had much struggle with keeping a consistent framerate within World of Warcraft, at least in the starting area. However, we do expect that this will change in more crowded areas, and as people come and go, which requires the game to load another model and associated assets. Still, this is pretty great performance all around for smoothness. While the



The Core i7-1165G7 and It seems that none of the platforms had much struggle with keeping a consistent framerate within World of Warcraft, at least in the starting area. However, we do expect that this will change in more crowded areas, and as people come and go, which requires the game to load another model and associated assets. Still, this is pretty great performance all around for smoothness. While the Dell XPS 13 with the Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 lagged behind the other two systems, Ice Lake's integrated graphics still didn't exhibit any stutter.The Core i7-1165G7 and Ryzen 7 4800U turned in very similar results, though the Intel system had a few more peaks and valleys. Overall the Ryzen system, while a hair slower with FXAA enabled, had a slightly more consistent experience. Just a single frame took longer than 30 milliseconds, which is our threshold for "badness". Because WoW is an online-only game with no canned benchmarks, there's no way to account for variance other than capturing plenty of data. Any inconsistency in the frame rates that we observed would be completely invisible to players since none of the systems we tested had a high refresh rate panel.

WoW With VRS Experience Take-Aways