This Microwave Got Turned Into A Gaming PC And You Could Win It

Blinged-out RGB PC hardware and unifying software provider SignalRGB (previously Whirlwind FX) has not only executed a truly remarkable PC mod, but is giving away its resulting functioning Microwave PC for free. The PC is full-featured, including a decent monitor built into the microwave screen and a Steam Deck
built into what used to be the number pad, along with RGB hardware all synchronized with SignalRGB's superb RGB software (which functions independently of manufacturer). Sadly, the original microwave no longer functions, but a rotating turntable is still intact—and the jury is out on actual thermal performance, though in theory it should be solid, as long as proper ventilation has been taken into account.
Microwave Gaming PC Key Features And Specs
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z890I EDGE Ti Motherboard
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 225
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
- RAM: Patriot Viper 48GB 6000 MT/s
- Storage: Patriot Viper VP4300 2TB NVMe SSD
- Power Supply: Unnamed 1100W SFX 80+ Platinum PSU
Behind the door of the microwave gaming PC are all of its internals. The motherboard and cooler are mounted in the center, with a 240mm AIO connecting where the original microwave fan used to be and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
mounted on the opposite wall. It's a high-performance mid-range gaming PC, leveraging Patriot Viper RAM and storage alongside the RTX 5060 Ti and an Intel Core Ultra 5 225 CPU (also featured in our 10 Best Gaming CPUs of 2025
). The built-in monitor also looks surprisingly vivid and clear, and is showcased in the build video playing multiple games including Battlefield 6
.
Overall, it's hard to critique any particular aspect of this custom PC build. It's undoubtedly going to be heavy and (perhaps egregiously) flashy for most users, but it's very functional for what it is, and being given away for free to boot. Future GPU or AIO upgrades may be difficult, but depending on how exactly these components are mounted within the setup, upgrading them should be possible. The PSU certainly has flex room for a stronger CPU and GPU in the future, but we'll have to wait and see who gets this and what they do with it before speaking definitively on upgrade possibilities. It's definitely one of the coolest things SignalRGB has done for the community at large, though, and we hope whoever wins the sweepstakes
enjoys using it as much as we enjoyed covering this truly
Hot Hardware.