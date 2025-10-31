The 10 Best Desktop Processors For PC Gaming In 2025







Results from our AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D review in March 2025

Best Budget CPUs For Gaming In 2025

Current Pricing: $68.00

CPU Architecture: Zen 2

CPU Cores and Threads: 6 cores and 12 threads at up to 4.1 GHz

Cooler Included?: Yes

iGPU: N/A

Why We Recommended It: While it's one of the lower-end AMD CPUs for socket AM4, its price point serves as a killer budget entry into what it is still a capable, flexible PC ecosystem. This processor should be fine for 60+ FPS in all but the most demanding titles, just don't get greedy with ray tracing.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Since you'll be limited to the AMD AM4 socket, your best upgrade path will either be the Ryzen 7 5700X3D or the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

9. Intel Core i3 14100F Current Pricing: $89.99

CPU Architecture: Intel Raptor Lake Refresh

CPU Cores and Threads: 4 cores and 8 threads up to 4.7 GHz.

Cooler Included?: Yes

iGPU: N/A

Why We Recommended It: One of Intel's strongest sub-$100 budget offerings, with an upgrade path to respectable 14th Gen chips. More powerful than most other CPUs in its price range, so some high-framerate gaming or ray tracing will be possible.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Jump up to a Core i9-14900K or one of the other high-end 14th Gen CPUs for more cores.

Best Mid-Range CPUs For Gaming In 2025

Current Pricing: $168.35

CPU Architecture: Intel Arrow Lake

CPU Cores and Threads: 10 cores and 10 threads at up to 4.9 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: No

Why We Recommended It: Arguable the best value for any Intel Arrow Lake CPU, bringing you onto Intel's latest desktop socket at a competitive price point with strong mid-range gaming performance and modern RAM and storage support.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K or consider waiting for Intel's next socket.

Current Pricing: $158.50

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 4

CPU Cores and Threads: 6 cores and 12 Threads at up to 5 GHz

Cooler Included?: Yes

iGPU: Radeon 740M

Why We Recommended It: The cheapest entry into the AM5 socket, with a reasonably powerful iGPU to boot. While CPU performance is middline, the included iGPU will allow for entry-level 720p/1080p gaming experiences, and gaming performance with a discrete GPU should be solid. If you're starting with a beefy GPU, though, you'll want to shell out more for an appropriate, higher-end Ryzen 9000 Series CPU with the latest socket.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Any higher-end socket AM5 CPU, but especially the X3D CPUs like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D (below). However, if you're using the iGPU, you'll definitely want to get a discrete GPU before considering a higher-end CPU, since the integrated graphics will limit gaming performance more than anything else.

6. AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Current Pricing: $193.00

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 5

CPU Cores and Threads: 6 Cores and 12 Threads at up to 5.4 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: Radeon Graphics

Why We Recommended It: This is a cutting-edge midrange socket AM5 CPU for gaming, offering similar performance to this segment's lead chip, the Intel Core i5-14600K, but at a lower price. This CPU is suitable for high-refresh gaming without breaking the bank, or amping up RT settings when paired with an appropriate GPU.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Step up to a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, or wait for a next-gen AM5 socket X3D CPU. 5. Intel Core i5-14600KF Current Pricing: $199.99

CPU Architecture: Intel Raptor Lake Refresh

CPU Cores and Threads: 14 cores (6P+8E), 20 threads at up to 5.3 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: Intel UHD Graphics 770

Why We Recommended It: This is one of the best midrange CPUs for gaming in its price range, beyond some scenarios where it trades with the Ryzen 5 9600X, and it's probably the ideal value for most mainstream gamers or eSports players who can't quite afford Core i7/Ryzen 7 or higher-end chips.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Pretty much just the Core i7-14700K, or the Core i9-14900K if you're certain you'll make use of the extra cores alongside your gaming.

Best High-End CPUs For Gaming In 2025

Current Pricing: $294.01

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 5

CPU Cores and Threads: 8 cores and 16 Threads at up to 5.5 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: Radeon Graphics

Why We Recommended It: This is arguably the best value non-X3D AMD CPU for gaming, and a mighty overall gaming contender, even against more expensive 14th Gen Intel CPUs.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Higher core count Ryzen 9000 series processors, or wait for a next-gen AM5 socket X3D CPU.





Current Pricing: $313.29

CPU Architecture: Intel Raptor Lake Refresh

CPU Cores and Threads: 20 Cores (8P+12E) and 28 Threads at up to 5.6 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: No

Why We Recommended It: This is the most competitively-priced Intel gaming CPU overall, often outperforming 13th Gen Core i9s and coming within spitting distance of the higher-end Core i9-14900K. Any meaningful gaming performance gains past this are currently limited to AMD Ryzen 9000X3D Series CPUs.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Same as other Intel 14th Gen CPUs—up to Core i9-14900K. For this CPU, though, you don't have much reason to take it that far unless you're playing a heavily multi-threaded game (like a particularly well-optimized MMO) or also running heavier multi-threaded workloads.





Current Pricing: $459.98

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 5

CPU Cores and Threads: 8 cores, 16 threads at up to 5.2 GHz

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: Radeon Graphics

Why We Recommended It: The best value option for pure gaming performance on the market, scoring on par with or slightly better than the much more expensive Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

Recommended Upgrade Path: Wait for a next-gen X3D CPU, since the 9900X3D and 9950X3D increase core count but don't meaningfully increase gaming performance unless you're also multi-tasking, streaming/etc.

The Best Overall CPU In 2025: No Compromises



1. AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Current Pricing: $677.95

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 5

CPU Cores and Threads:

Cooler Included?: No

iGPU: Radeon

Why We Recommended It: This is our top-reviewed, best overall desktop PC CPU this generation. While the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be more than enough for most gamers, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D not only matches it, but ups core counts without a meaningful gaming performance trade-off. The extra multi-core horsepower will come at a substantial price premium, though.

Recommended Upgrade Path: N/A until more AM5 socket CPUs release. Wait for a next-gen X3D CPU.

In this best-of rundown, we're going to outline the top 10 best gaming processors available in 2025. The CPUs featured here should offer some of the best gaming performance per-dollar in their respective price ranges. In fact, many of the cheaper options are still powerful contenders in modern gaming workloads, thanks to the advancements made in gaming CPU performance we've seen over the past few generations.While the best experiences for high-refresh gaming, or high-image quality path-traced ray tracing, will require a combination of high-end gaming CPU and GPU and plenty of RAM, the customization possibilities offered by PC gaming make satisfying, smooth experiences possible even on modest hardware configurations.An important note about buying a gaming CPU of any kind is to also consider what GPU and display you can actually afford to it pair up with, and to be prepared to make appropriate settings adjustments to match them. High-end CPUs can be great for nearly any kind of build, but will be wasted with a high-refresh display if you don't make the right graphics settings compromises or pair it with an anemic GPU. On the other end of the scale, entry-level CPUs can also bottleneck high-end GPUs and prevent them from reaching their full potential for high framerates or enabling cutting-edge ray traced graphics. That said, modern entry-level CPUs can be more than adequate for stable 60 FPS gaming in current-gen titles, when paired with an appropriate GPU and reasonable in-game settings.All CPUs listed below are presented in order of price range at time of publication. Pricing may fluctuate, but general order of expected gaming performance has been maintained below, with the exception of the Ryzen 5 8600G, which makes some CPU horsepower compromises to provide the most powerful iGPU on this list.