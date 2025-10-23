Battlefield 6's Explosive Season 1 Trailer Gives First Look At New Map, Modes & Weapons
One of the new maps, Blackwell Fields, boasts an expansive play area set in an oil field that should provide players an environment with plenty of fiery hazards. Those who enjoy jumping into vehicles will be very happy with this map as there’s plenty of room to roam in, although anyone on foot will be spoiled for choice when it comes to places to dig in or set up a sniper’s nest.
The Eastwood map is more reminiscent of the Southern California depicted in television and movies, and will provide a suburban feel with fighting taking place in the streets and in homes. The map will include a golf course, so naturally players will be able to fool around in some golf carts!
One of the new game modes, Strikepoint, brings close-quarters combat as two teams of four square off for control of a single objective. Each player gets one life per round, and a team can win a round by either capturing the objective or eliminating all opposing players. The team that’s able to win 6 rounds first wins the game. In case it wasn't obvious, this is basically Battlefield’s take on Counter-Strike.
Sabotage is the other new game mode, which will have two teams of eight work towards completing one of two objectives: either destroying boxes scattered throughout a map, or preventing the other team from doing so. Teams will have an opportunity to play on both offense and defense and players will quickly respawn back into the action. This mode seems aimed for those who want an experience more forgiving than Strikepoint.
The SOR-300C Carbine and Mini Fix Rifle are the two new weapons coming in this first drop. The former is designed for close-range fights, sacrificing cyclic rate in favor of higher damage. The latter is a speed demon of a sniper rifle thanks to its 10-round magazine, letting players spend more time aiming down sights without having to worry about reloading.
Additionally, players will have access to new attachments that will improve the performance of rifles and light machine guns. Rail Covers will improve the draw speed of these weapons, while Powered Variable Optics will be a new mid-range sight option.
Season 1 kicks off on when the Rogue Ops drop hits on October 28, with the second update, California Resistance, already scheduled for November 18.