WIRED Database Leak Exposes Millions And Hacker Threatens 40 Million More

by Chris HarperMonday, December 29, 2025, 02:34 PM EDT
2.3 million user records from the WIRED database have leaked and the hackers who did it claim that millions of other records from other Condé Nast-owned publications (like The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and more) will also be released soon. Analysis of the leak from Infostealers seems to verify that the records are legitimate and worse yet, fresh, with entries from as recent as September 8 of 2025. It's not a great look for Condé Nast, and it's a terrible development for registered readers of their publications.

It's not just your typical password leak this time, either, which would be bad enough. The leak includes emails, passwords, IP addresses, phone numbers, and other personally-identifiable information. Users impacted are strongly recommended to change credentials for any site using these passwords.

The scariest part of this breach is that full home addresses for the users are included, as confirmed by Infostealers. Combined with phone number and name, this database could effectively enable doxxes and identity theft. If the hacker's claim of having an even larger database from other Conde Nast properties is true, this is one of the more deeply-concerning security breaches ever and may require some users change more than just their passwords.

Hopefully, users impacted by this and the potentially larger leak (that may or may not be coming) are made aware of this problem as soon as possible. As always, we recommend following cybersecurity best practices, which involve changing your passwords regularly and not re-using them across multiple services. Password managers can be useful in this regard, and if you must re-use passwords, at least come up with slight variations, so a breach like this doesn't also jeopardize your essential email or banking accounts.

Image Credit: Infostealers, kalhh on Pixabay, Wired logo (public domain)
