WIRED Database Leak Exposes Millions And Hacker Threatens 40 Million More
It's not just your typical password leak this time, either, which would be bad enough. The leak includes emails, passwords, IP addresses, phone numbers, and other personally-identifiable information. Users impacted are strongly recommended to change credentials for any site using these passwords.
Hopefully, users impacted by this and the potentially larger leak (that may or may not be coming) are made aware of this problem as soon as possible. As always, we recommend following cybersecurity best practices, which involve changing your passwords regularly and not re-using them across multiple services. Password managers can be useful in this regard, and if you must re-use passwords, at least come up with slight variations, so a breach like this doesn't also jeopardize your essential email or banking accounts.
Image Credit: Infostealers, kalhh on Pixabay, Wired logo (public domain)