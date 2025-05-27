Massive 47GB Data Breach Exposes Millions Of Passwords For Google, Netflix And More

The database was purportedly spotted by independent cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who says (in a post on site builder service WebsitePlanet, for some reason) that he located the database in early May. After confirming the validity of the information by contacting multiple people from the data to verify the veracity of the details, Fowler explains that he contacted the (unnamed) hosting provider, who has since removed it from public access. Of course, there's still the matter of 184 million stolen credentials floating around out there.





Some very small and highly redacted screenshots are all we have for 'proof'.

It goes without saying that we recommend cybersecurity best practices. This includes, most critically, not re-using passwords across services and also changing your passwords regularly. Stick to long passwords that are memorable due to being phrases; a 20-character password of just letters is harder to break than a 10 character password with a bunch of symbols and gibberish in it.





Regardless of the leak's legitimacy, it's a good reminder for security hygiene.