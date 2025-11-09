CATEGORIES
Apple Watch & MacBook Air Hit Lowest Prices Ever In Early Black Friday Deals

by Paul LillySunday, November 09, 2025, 10:20 AM EDT
Apple Watch Series 10 (close up renders on a black and gray gradient background)
You know what time it is, right? It's time to shop early Black Friday deals with retailers getting a jump on the annual sale event. If it's also time to get a new smartwatch, you're in luck. The Apple Watch Series 10 is back down to an all-time low price. And remember those MacBook Air deals we highlighted a few days ago? Those are still available (for the most part).

Apple Watch Series 10 Is 30% Off Ahead Of Black Friday

Starting with wearables, you can snap the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) on sale for $279.99 at Amazon (30% off). That's $119.01 below the MSRP and it brings Apple's last-gen smartwatch back down to an all-time low price, which it previously hit for a brief time back in July.

The Series 10 was the newest model up until last month when Apple launched the Series 11. Here's the thing though—the Series 11 is more of an iterative upgrade with a more durable display and longer battery life. Otherwise, it's very similar to the Series 10, but the price difference is now more than $100 with this deal in effect.

That's to say, the Series 10 is still an excellent option. It features a wide-angle OLED display with up to 2,000 nits brightness, an array of sensors to monitor things like heart rate and blood oxygen levels, it features fall and crash detection (and speaking from experience, the fall detection feature works really well - don't ask me how I know), and more.

Like the Series 11, the Series 10 is powered by an S10 chip. Both watches support the same gestures (like wrist-flick and double taps), and both feature emergency SOS. As for battery life, Apple rates the Series 10 at up to 18 hours, or up to 36 hours in low power model A fast charge can take the Series 10 from 0-80% in about 30 minutes.

If you want to spend even less, you can snag the Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) for $199.99 at Amazon (20% off). This is the latest-generation SE model, also with an S10 chip inside, but priced a little friendlier with a few compromises—1,000 nits display, no blood oxygen or ECG app (and no hypertension notifications), and no water temperature sensor.

MacBook Air And More Apple Devices On Sale With Deep Discounts

Apple MacBook Air renders.

Now is a fantastic time to be in the market for a MacBook Air, as the latest-generation models are either at all-time lows, or not far off. Case in point, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air is down to $749.99 at Amazon (25% off) and the 15.3-inch MacBook Air is on sale for $949.99 (21% off).

We actually saw the 13.6-inch model hit $742.49 ever-so-briefly a few days ago, while the 15.3-inch model has never been cheaper.

The only difference between the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models, other than size and weight, is the screen resolution. You get a 2560x1664 resolution on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and 2580x1864 on the 15.3-inch laptop.

Beyond the display, both laptops are the latest models, powered by Apple's custom M4 silicon with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine with Apple Intelligence support. They also feature 16GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Battery life is the same on both models too, with Apple rating these laptops for up to 15 hours of run time on the web, or up to 18 hours of video streaming.

